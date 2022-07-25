John Richmond Unveils Pop-up Inside The Cone Club, Sardinia

The John Richmond pop-up store and beach lounge at The Cone Club, Sardinia. Courtesy of the brand

BEACH BOUND: John Richmond knows well how to celebrate the summer season.

The Italian brand designed by the namesake British creative director has entered the hospitality market by collaborating with The Cone Club, a beach club located inside the 7Pines Resort, Baja Sardinia.

John Richmond is hosting a pop-up store, which started July 22, and a beach lounge privée characterized by the brand’s rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic. Features include customized interiors, and a store selling beachwear, sunglasses, beach towels and other accessories.

John Richmond is tapping into urf-vibes by including a branded surfboard that will be the main element of the pop-up store.

The staff that will welcome guests will be dressed head-to-toe in John Richmond outfits. The pop-up and lounge are open for the entire duration of the summer season, until mid-September.

The Cone Club is made up of a restaurant overseen by chef Nicolas Han and Clemens Kriegerowski, a beach resort and wellness services. It opened at the beginning of July and is located inside the 7Pines resort owned by the Hyatt hospitality group. The resort is the first Hyatt affiliate in Sardinia and the second Destination by Hyatt in Europe, after Ibiza.

This year, John Richmond has seen a slate of new collaborations to amplify the brand and diversify its product selection. In July, WWD reported John Richmond launched Unknown Pleasures, an olfactory collection of four genderless fragrances; in March, the brand debuted its first NFT collection — a partnership with cryptocurrency provider Shiba Inu, one of the key players in the blockchain-enhanced ecosystem — and that same month, it unveiled a capsule collection with Playboy.

John Richmond is operated by Arav Group, which also controls the Marcobologna and Silvian Heach brands. In 2017, the group acquired a controlling stake in the fashion house. In 2021, Arav Group reported a turnover of about 40 million euros.