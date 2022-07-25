Lafayette Mayor Josh Guillory checks himself into rehab for treatment

Lafayette Mayor Josh Guillory has checked himself into an in-patient rehabilitation facility for treatment of alcohol addiction related to post-traumatic stress disorder from his time as a combat soldier, he said in a statement sent to The Daily Advertiser.

Guillory, who serves in a combined elected role as mayor of the city and president of the parish consolidated government, said he won't take a leave of absence from his job.

A spokesman for Guillory declined to say where he is being treated.

The first-term mayor-president of Lafayette Consolidated Government was elected in November 2019 after one of the most expensive elections in the parish's history. He took office in January 2020.

Guillory said he has not consumed alcohol on the job, "but in recent months I have noticed my growing dependency as soon as the day is over."

"And while that dependency has not had a direct impact on my duties as mayor-president, it has begun to negatively impact my interpersonal relationships, especially my family, which is more important than everything else," he said in a statement.

Guillory said he will work remotely with Lafayette City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan and Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter "to continue to give direction as necessary on city-parish matters."

"I have complete faith in my executive team to provide the same level of service, leadership and operational readiness during this brief period," he said.

Guillory, who served as a U.S. Army officer and platoon leader in Baghdad during the Iraq War in 2005, said he has suffered with battlefield PSTD since then.

"I have seen things that people are not meant to see," he said in the statement. "Over time, those stresses build up. And being a person who has always been the one who takes care of problems, I never asked for help. Instead, I found myself relying on alcohol to ease those pains. Asking for help is not something that has come easily to me."

Guillory said he will field questions publicly after his treatment for transparency, but until then, "I ask the media to respect my family’s privacy while I am away."

"After the 21-day treatment, without question or hesitation, I will be returning, stronger than ever," he said.

Guillory joined Louisiana's Army National Guard after graduating high school in 2001. He became a LANG officer in 2004, the same year he earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

He served as cavalryman during the war in Iraq and ultimately led a platoon as a first lieutenant in 2009 before leaving active duty.