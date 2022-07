See Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory's statement on entering rehab

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced Monday that he has entered rehab for alcoholism caused by post-traumatic stress disorder.

Guillory, who took office in January 2020, enlisted in the Louisiana Army National Guard in 2001 and saw combat in Baghdad during the Iraq War, rising to the rank of lieutenant before leaving active service 2009.

After more than two years atop Lafayette Consolidated Government, Guillory announced in a statement Monday that he voluntarily decided to enter rehabilitation for alcoholism over the weekend.

His full statement on the decision is below.

Asking for help is not something that has come easily to me. If there is ever a problem, I deal with it. More often than not, when I see someone else with a problem, I take it on myself to try and fix it. It’s just the way I’m made. It’s why I joined the military and fought on the front lines in active combat for this country, and it’s why I signed up for this job.

In my life, I have handled the most stressful situations imaginable and come out the other side successfully. I have dealt with the stress of looking evil square in the eye and confronting it. I have seen things that people are not meant to see. Over time, those stresses build up. And being a person who has always been the one who takes care of problems, I never asked for help. Instead, I found myself relying on alcohol to ease those pains. Understand that I have never had a drink before or during working hours. But, in recent months I have noticed my growing dependency as soon as the day is over. And while that dependency has not had a direct impact on my duties as Mayor-President, it has begun to negatively impact my interpersonal relationships, especially my family, which is more important than everything else.

This weekend, I made the decision to voluntarily check myself into an in-patient rehabilitation facility for 21 days to help me overcome what I believe was becoming an addiction to alcohol and untreated Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Because of my elected position, special arrangements have been made allowing me to remain available and in communication with Lafayette City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan and Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter to continue to give direction as necessary on City-Parish matters. I have complete faith in my executive team to provide the same level of service, leadership, and operational readiness during this brief period.

In an effort to provide transparency, upon my return, I will work to answer questions from the media. In the meantime, I ask the media to respect my family’s privacy while I am away.

After the 21-day treatment, without question or hesitation, I will be returning, stronger than ever.

- Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory

Follow Andrew Capps on Twitter or send an email to acapps@theadvertiser.com.