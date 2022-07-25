ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory's statement on entering rehab

By Andrew Capps, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced Monday that he has entered rehab for alcoholism caused by post-traumatic stress disorder.

Guillory, who took office in January 2020, enlisted in the Louisiana Army National Guard in 2001 and saw combat in Baghdad during the Iraq War, rising to the rank of lieutenant before leaving active service 2009.

After more than two years atop Lafayette Consolidated Government, Guillory announced in a statement Monday that he voluntarily decided to enter rehabilitation for alcoholism over the weekend.

His full statement on the decision is below.

Asking for help is not something that has come easily to me. If there is ever a problem, I deal with it. More often than not, when I see someone else with a problem, I take it on myself to try and fix it. It’s just the way I’m made. It’s why I joined the military and fought on the front lines in active combat for this country, and it’s why I signed up for this job.

In my life, I have handled the most stressful situations imaginable and come out the other side successfully. I have dealt with the stress of looking evil square in the eye and confronting it. I have seen things that people are not meant to see. Over time, those stresses build up. And being a person who has always been the one who takes care of problems, I never asked for help. Instead, I found myself relying on alcohol to ease those pains. Understand that I have never had a drink before or during working hours. But, in recent months I have noticed my growing dependency as soon as the day is over. And while that dependency has not had a direct impact on my duties as Mayor-President, it has begun to negatively impact my interpersonal relationships, especially my family, which is more important than everything else.

This weekend, I made the decision to voluntarily check myself into an in-patient rehabilitation facility for 21 days to help me overcome what I believe was becoming an addiction to alcohol and untreated Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Because of my elected position, special arrangements have been made allowing me to remain available and in communication with Lafayette City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan and Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter to continue to give direction as necessary on City-Parish matters. I have complete faith in my executive team to provide the same level of service, leadership, and operational readiness during this brief period.

In an effort to provide transparency, upon my return, I will work to answer questions from the media. In the meantime, I ask the media to respect my family’s privacy while I am away.

After the 21-day treatment, without question or hesitation, I will be returning, stronger than ever.

- Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory

Follow Andrew Capps on Twitter or send an email to acapps@theadvertiser.com.

Comments / 9

The real hitter
4d ago

Your wife said get help or she was taking the kids and leaving. You get drunk after work and go home and take out your frustrations on your family. They have been dealing with this since Covid started and it’s only gotten worse not better. BUT this weekend you went to far with the abuse of your wife, and your lucky she chose not to ruin your career and call the police and file charges,cause the marks on her would not have been a good look for you at all. I’ve told her several times that you would need help before you got better or hurt her or the kids. I feel terrible that I knew what was going on and kept quiet being a good friend to my great friend. Your choosing the rite direction to go get help is what’s keeping me quiet today but I won’t let you hurt MY FRIEND OR HER KIDS. To me you’ll need more time in there cause you’ve waited so long to seek or admit you needed help with alcoholism. Stop with the PTSD thing and be true to yourself if not for you then for your family. I’ll be watching you upon your return home cause like I said I won’t let you hurt people I care about.

Reply(1)
9
I’m Just Saying
4d ago

KARMA has a funny way of humbling people. The fact that your family are the ones who suffered from your actions, shows your statement is more damage control than taking responsibility for your actions.

Reply
3
sure cobra
4d ago

I have it and refuse to drink or do drugs so I thank it's the will power not to do it so I have zero compassion for any alcoholic or drug addict because they choose it just likegambling you choose to put your money it a machine on the hopes of getting rich it's not in your favor why do you thank the casino is there not to lose

Reply
2
