White House appoints Google executive to cyber office

T he White House appointed a Google executive to help lead efforts within its cybersecurity office.

Camille Stewart Gloster, the global head of product security strategy at Google, will be joining the Office of the National Cyber Director , according to Axios . Stewart Gloster will be the deputy national cyber director at the office and assist with workforce development and supply chain security issues.

"It is truly an honor to return to public service under Director [John] Inglis's leadership," Stewart Gloster said in a statement. "And I know, as an organization, we will work tirelessly to bring to bear our greatest resource — the diversity of the American people — to better understand and secure the socio-technical environment and make cyberspace reflect the values and ambitions we hold for it."

Stewart Gloster worked at Google for two years before being hired by the White House. She was the head of security policy for Google Play and Android before getting promoted to global head. She was also a cyber fellow at Harvard University, a cybersecurity policy fellow at New America from 2018 to 2020, and a senior policy adviser at the Department of Homeland Security during the final years of the Obama administration.

Stewart Gloster is known for leading efforts to draw more attention to cybersecurity projects led by black and female community leaders. She started #ShareTheMicinCyber , an initiative to increase diversity in the cybersecurity industry.

She has also advocated racial diversity in the cybersecurity industry. The Google executive argued in a blog post titled " Systemic Racism Is a Cybersecurity Threat " that understanding the United States's history of racism and discrimination and its relationship with cybersecurity is integral to "protecting the American people, deterring our adversaries, and defending American businesses."

The Office of the National Cyber Director has made several efforts to improve its staffing since its formation was announced in 2021. The office continues to hire leaders, including former Microsoft executives, CIA officials, and National Security Council members, CNN reported in May.

Stewart Gloster will join the office on Aug. 1.