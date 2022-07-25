WT online bachelor’s degrees among most affordable

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that a new analysis from EDsmart, a national education resource, found that it offers one of the most affordable online degree programs in the country.

Out of more than 50 colleges ranked in EDsmart’s list of most affordable colleges, WT said it ranked number 24. Meanwhile, it also ranked third out of all the schools in Texas.

Previously, EDsmart also ranked WT at number 10 on a list of the most affordable online colleges. Elsewhere, the January US News & World Report ranked WT’s online bachelor’s program number one in Texas and 24 in the country.

“West Texas A&M University strives to be a leader in offering students value,” said Dr. Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “We accomplish this through national recognition as an online quality leader, offering high-demand programs with solid job placement or promotion opportunities, and keeping the net cost of attendance well below the national average.”

WT noted that EDsmart vets schools on its list for factors such as:

Student-faculty ratio

Freshman retention

Published rankings

Graduation rate

Reputation with employers

Financial aid

Online technology

The list rankings are also based on average net prices, according to WT.

WT also noted that its average price is $12,761, and that it annually offers more than $32 million in scholarships and grants. Further, as of May, WT employees and their eligible immediate family members receive 50 percent off tuition and mandatory fees.