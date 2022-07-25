Driver killed when car runs off Midlands road and flips over, SC Highway Patrol says

One person was killed Sunday when a car ran off a Midlands road and flipped over, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 4:15 p.m. in Orangeburg County, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.

A 2006 Toyota Corolla was driving west on S.C. 6, and when it was near the intersection with Resort Street the car ran off the left side of the road, Miller said. That’s in the Santee area, between Interstate 95 and Lake Marion.

After the Toyota left the road it overturned and the driver died at the scene, according to Miller.

Miller said the driver was the only person in the car and no other injuries were reported.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.

Information if the driver wore a seat belt was not available.

There was no word what caused the Toyota to veer off the road, but the crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Thursday, 545 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 17 people have died in Orangeburg County crashes in 2022, DPS reported. Last year, 45 deaths were reported there, according to DPS data.