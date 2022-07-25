West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin diagnosed with COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) — West Virginia’s U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced via press release on Monday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians,” said Manchin.

This comes after both President Joe Biden and West Virginia Congresswoman Carol Miller were diagnosed with COVID-19 the week before.

