West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin diagnosed with COVID-19
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) — West Virginia’s U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced via press release on Monday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
"This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians," said Manchin.
This comes after both President Joe Biden and West Virginia Congresswoman Carol Miller were diagnosed with COVID-19 the week before.
