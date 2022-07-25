ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin diagnosed with COVID-19

By Bailey Brautigan
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) — West Virginia’s U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced via press release on Monday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians,” said Manchin.

This comes after both President Joe Biden and West Virginia Congresswoman Carol Miller were diagnosed with COVID-19 the week before.

Norma Gentry
4d ago

Well now you have some time to think about West Virginia the people that trusted you and that’s what you better do cause you will be voted out if you don’t 😡🎯💯‼️

Hot Lead
4d ago

What about all the people that were on the plane with you yesterday morning from WV to DC. Shouldn't they be officially notified by your office. 🤔🤔🤔😡😡😡

