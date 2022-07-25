Two 14-year-old boys killed in overnight crash involving stolen car, another hospitalized

Two 14-year-old boys were killed and another was hospitalized following a Sunday night crash of a reported stolen car they were driving just north of Downtown, leading Columbus police to call on the community to help find a solution to a troubling trend involving juveniles and vehicle thefts.

"It's unfortunate that we are standing here today, but we have to do something," Police Chief Elaine Bryant said during a news conference Monday afternoon. "We have to do something as a society. We have to do something as a community to address the theft of vehicles by our children."

Around 8:06 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a car theft in progress on Albert Avenue on the Northeast Side of Columbus, Bryant said. The caller stated that three teenage boys were breaking into a purple Kia Optima. The boys left the scene in a blue Hyundai Sonata stolen earlier that day.

The police helicopter located the vehicle and provided directions to patrol officers, who attempted to perform a routine traffic stop, Bryant said. The vehicle took off at "a high rate of speed" and patrol officers did not pursue the vehicle, she said.

The helicopter lost sight of the vehicle, but regained sight seconds before the crash occurred, Bryant said.

According to Columbus police, the Hyundai Sonatawas eastbound on 5th Avenue near St. Clair Avenue at 8:19 p.m. when the driver lost control, crashed into a warehouse at 870 E. 5th Ave. and overturned, ejecting two of the three occupants and trapping the third inside the vehicle.

One of the boys was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he died just after 9 p.m. Another was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he died just before 9:30 p.m. The third was was taken to Nationwide Children's, where he was in stable condition Monday.

Police have not publicly identified the crash victims.

The police accident Investigation unit is continuing to investigate Sunday's accident. The fatalities are the 48th and 49th traffic related deaths this year.

Columbus police have seen a rise in thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles this year, with 40% of cars stolen in the city being of the two brands, Cmdr. Duane Mabry said at the news conference.

Some of those involving juveniles have ended in crashes and deaths with some children as young as 9, Bryant said.

Two of the boys in Sunday's crash, who had been reported previously for stolen vehicles, were associated with the Kia Boys, an online trend where individuals steal Kia or Hyundai vehicles, intentionally drive them recklessly and crash the vehicles in order to garner likes and attention of their peers on social media, Mabry said.

Bryant said the problem is bigger than the Columbus Division of Police.

"We're talking police, judicial system, parents, organizations, we all have to do our part to ensure that we address this," she said. "We're doing everything that we can from an enforcement standpoint, but it's much bigger than that."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Two 14-year-old boys killed in overnight crash involving stolen car, another hospitalized