Monday, July 25th, 2022

Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed Judge David May to the Iowa Supreme Court. The Board of Regents voted to increase tuition for all three state universities in Iowa. State officials have confirmed the presence of a rare so-called brain-eating amoeba at a lake in southern Iowa. Plus, Maquoketa (Mah-COE-keh-tah) Caves State Park reopens for day use following closure last week after three family members were shot to death while camping there.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed Judge David May to the Iowa Supreme Court, marking her fifth appointment to the state's highest court since assuming office in 2017. At a press conference on Wednesday, Reynolds said she chose May because of his experience in a variety of legal positions. "At every...
Iowa’s landscape is the most biologically altered in the United States. It didn’t take long for the European settlers who claimed land in Iowa to discover that the incredibly fertile soil could grow almost anything, and the tall grass prairie that once defined this land was plowed under. After 38 years of full-time teaching focused on agricultural and food law, Neil Hamilton's recently published book gives a fresh perspective to a topic most people may take for granted.
Students at all three of Iowa’s state universities will see a tuition increase this upcoming school year. The Board of Regents voted to raise tuition by 4.25% for undergraduate and graduate residents alike at University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa. The decision comes as the state universities have seen a steady decline in funding over the past two decades.
