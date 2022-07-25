Monday, July 25th, 2022

Iowa’s landscape is the most biologically altered in the United States. It didn’t take long for the European settlers who claimed land in Iowa to discover that the incredibly fertile soil could grow almost anything, and the tall grass prairie that once defined this land was plowed under. After 38 years of full-time teaching focused on agricultural and food law, Neil Hamilton's recently published book gives a fresh perspective to a topic most people may take for granted.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO