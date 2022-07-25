Kroger on Colonel Glenn closing in upcoming weeks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Kroger store on Colonel Glenn is set to close in just a few weeks, leaving shoppers in the area with one less grocery store.

Officials with the store said that the location will officially close August 13. Store officials said the cause of the closure is due to “significant profit loss” over the years.

“This store has lost significant profit for many years and if left open, the losses are projected to get even worse going forward,” employee Sheleah Harris said.

Harris said that the associates at the Colonel Glenn location will be offered positions in nearby Kroger stores.

