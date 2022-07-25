ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Mandatory water use restrictions in effect for Hadley

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIyiZ_0grwyjVh00

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hadley Department of Public Works has issued a mandatory water restriction for residents due to the current drought conditions and high-water demands.

Mandatory water use restriction issued in Greenfield

Hadley residents are asked to limit their outdoor water usage through an odd/even schedule. Water use is restricted to odd numbered addresses on odd numbers days of the month, and even-numbered addresses on even days. Outdoor water use will be restricted to a bucket, can or hand-held hose watering with an automatic shutoff nozzle between the hours of 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

At all times during the restriction, residents are not allowed to use automatic sprinklers, wash vehicles and fill swimming pools. Any water used for the production of food is exempt from the water restriction.

These restrictions will remain in effect until further notice from the DPW.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Usage#Dpw#Nexstar Media Inc#Wwlp
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy