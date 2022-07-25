Lightning Round: Happy Birthday Andrei Vasilevskiy

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have hired former New York Rangers coach David Quinn as their new head coach. The Sharks announced Tuesday that Quinn would replace the fired Bob Boughner as the Sharks overhaul their management and coaching team. “His previous NHL head coaching experience is valuable to us and he implements a system that will fit with our philosophy of being a hard team to play against,” general manager Mike Grier said in a statement. “We are extremely happy to have him a part of this organization.” The 55-year-old Quinn coached the Rangers for three seasons from 2018-21, posting a 96-87-25 record. New York never made it as far as the conference quarterfinals in Quinn’s three seasons, missing the playoffs in 2019 and ’21 and losing in the qualifying round in the COVID bubble in 2020.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO