Tampa, FL

Lightning Round: Happy Birthday Andrei Vasilevskiy

By JustinG.
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust over a decade ago, the Tampa Bay Lightning took a chance on an 18-year-old goaltender with two years left on his contract with Ufa. Now, a decade later, that young kid is the best goaltender in the league. Vasilevskiy, turns 28 today and is in the prime of his career....

Yardbarker

Red Wings Rebuild Role Models: Buffalo Sabres

Welcome back to the Rebuild Role Models series, where we analyze a recent or ongoing rebuild to see if we can learn a bit about what works and what doesn’t when it comes to rebuilding an NHL franchise. Some teams provide good lessons and examples that should be followed, while others can be examples of pitfalls to avoid, both of which are valuable lessons for the Detroit Red Wings to follow. Last time I discussed the masterful rebuild orchestrated by the Los Angeles Kings that only saw them miss the playoffs three times before making their way back to the postseason in 2021-22.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Detroit signs Robert Hagg to one-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $800,000. Hagg, 27, split the 2021-22 season between the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, recording nine points (1-8-9) and 35 penalty minutes in 64 games. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner has skated in 300 career NHL games with the Panthers (2021-22), Sabres (2021-22) and Philadelphia Flyers (2016-21), notching 56 points (14-42-56), a plus-four rating and 178 penalty minutes. He also registered three assists in 14 postseason appearances with the Flyers, helping the team reach the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Hagg has compiled 50 points (16-34-50) and 142 penalty minutes in 202 games with the American Hockey League's Adirondack/Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2013-17.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Can the Lightning Survive a Vasilevskiy Injury in 2022-23?

For the past five years, the Lightning have not needed to worry about who’s going to be in net when the season begins —and especially once the puck drops for the postseason. However, what happens if Andrei Vasilevskiy suffers an injury?. As other teams draft their “goalie of...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa, FL
Henrik, Joel Lundqvist perform together, joke about bringing band back

It's no secret New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist lives a double life. Henrik is the winningest goalie in Rangers history. He's also a rockstar. Henrik performed with the band Dirty Honey at Webster Hall and with singer Josh Groban at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 2022. His most meaningful performance of the year, however, was with his twin brother, Joel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Ontario Reign, Cameron Gaunce agree to deal

The Sudbury, ON native played 61 games last season for the Reign, picking up 20 assists and 27 points. The 2021-22 campaign was Gaunce’s second with the organization. He had 13 points in 24 games during the 2020-21 season. Gaunce, 32, will provide stability to a very young defense...
NHL
Yardbarker

Calgary’s largest AHL departures this off-season

When you have an off-season that consists of the departures of Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau within about a two-week period, it is very easy to miss some smaller free agency moves down the prospect pipeline. A few fringe players and AHL standouts have quietly left the Flames organization and have affected the depth options going into the 2022-23 season.
NHL
Matthew Tkachuk
Andrei Vasilevskiy
The Associated Press

Sharks hire David Quinn as new head coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have hired former New York Rangers coach David Quinn as their new head coach. The Sharks announced Tuesday that Quinn would replace the fired Bob Boughner as the Sharks overhaul their management and coaching team. “His previous NHL head coaching experience is valuable to us and he implements a system that will fit with our philosophy of being a hard team to play against,” general manager Mike Grier said in a statement. “We are extremely happy to have him a part of this organization.” The 55-year-old Quinn coached the Rangers for three seasons from 2018-21, posting a 96-87-25 record. New York never made it as far as the conference quarterfinals in Quinn’s three seasons, missing the playoffs in 2019 and ’21 and losing in the qualifying round in the COVID bubble in 2020.
SAN JOSE, CA

