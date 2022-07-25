ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Man flung from bed of truck in fatal overpass wreck, identified

By Sara Tomarelli
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379vWk_0grwwFj500

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man is dead after being ejected from a vehicle on Lloyd Ruby Overpass around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the 800 block of Lloyd Ruby Overpass to investigate a single vehicle crash.

When officers arrived on scene they found a male with a fatal head wound. The man was later identified at Michael Lynn Little, 33, from Granbury, Texas.

A witness at the scene of the crash said the F-150 was driving recklessly and ran a red light on Broad Street at 8th Street. The witness said they also saw two others riding in the bed of the truck.

The witness said they saw the F-150 enter the ramp to the overpass and strike the guardrail and then saw one of the passengers from the bed of the pickup get thrown from the vehicle and hit the guardrail.

The driver of the pickup, Bryan Hernandez, from Granbury, Texas was arrested for manslaughter.

There were three other occupants inside the cab of the pickup who were not injured.

Wichita Falls Police Department said the crash investigation is still on going.

