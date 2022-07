Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Alisson Becker is “close” to a playing return, despite the Brazilian goalkeeper again missing Wednesday’s friendly with Salzburg through injury.Alisson has not played since the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in Bangkok two weeks ago.Liverpool take on Salzburg as part of their ongoing training camp in Austria ahead of Saturday’s FA Community Shield match against Manchester City.Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: “Obviously Diogo (Jota) is not here, that’s clear, but from the boys who are injured – but are here – Ali is the closest – definitely not for Salzburg but then we will see. He is...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO