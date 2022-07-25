Diversity Café coming to Union-Endicott HS

ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A new space where students can meet in a safe and welcoming environment is coming to Union-Endicott High School thanks to a recent graduate.

A Diversity Café is set to open up for the 2022-2023 school year in the high school. The café is meant to be a space where students can relax and feel safe having conversations on topics like social justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The idea came from former Union-Endicott student Brianna Attey Mouanjo. In high school, Brianna was a 4-H UNITY (Urban Neighborhoods Improved Through Youth) Teen Leader looking to make an impact on her community. She hosted several conversations during school lunch hours with other students, faculty, staff, and Endicott Police Officers on social justice, race, and reconciliation. These conversations led to a plan to build the new diversity café, a plan that is finally coming to life.

Attey Mouanjo applied for and received an America’s Promise Grant for $300 to be used for the café. An anonymous donor match that grant for a total of $600. With that money, construction of the café is now underway.

The cafe will be completely student-run, student-operated, and a student-friendly environment open to all. You can see the artist rendering of the Diversity Café below.

Attey Mouanjo was honored at the Union-Endicott Central School District Board of Education’s June meeting where she presented District Superintendent Nicole Wolfe with the $600 check.