First Warn 5: Monday Morning Forecast, July 25th

cbs7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts. Recording of the CBS7 News at 6 Saturday newscast. Recordings of the...

www.cbs7.com

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/27 Wednesday forecast

Alerts: Yellow Alert for tomorrow for iso'd to sct'd downpours that could lead to a little flooding around the area.Forecast: Today will be mostly to partly sunny, slightly warmer and a little more humid. Expect highs in the mid 80s. Tonight turns muggy with a downpour or two possible around daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and muggy with additional downpours likely as we head in the afternoon. Expect highs in the 80s and feels like temps in the 90s.Looking Ahead: Friday will remain warm and humid with a lingering chance of showers/thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. As for the weekend, it's looking pretty good at this point: mostly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs in the 80s.
CNN

A hypothetical weather forecast for 2050 is coming true next week

(CNN) — Two years ago, forecasters in the UK conducted an interesting thought experiment: What will our forecasts look like in 2050?. The climate crisis is pushing weather to the extreme all over the world, and temperatures in the northern latitudes have been particularly sensitive to these changes. So meteorologists at the UK Met Office -- the official weather forecast agency for the UK -- dove in to the super long-range climate models in the summer of 2020 to see what kind of temperatures they'd be forecasting in about three decades.
WWL-AMFM

Daily storms through the rest of July

July will end soaked with a storm nearly every day. “This final week of July looks extremely average for this point in the year. Temperatures top out each day around 92 degrees while the heat index reaches 100 to 105 degrees. While this won't be unusual, it will still put heat stress on your body if you work or exercise outdoors, so as always remember to drink water and take breaks in the shade or air conditioning,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
natureworldnews.com

Dangerous Severe Weather Event Expected on Saturday in Midwest US

A potentially dangerous severe weather event is expected to occur on Saturday in the US midwest, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. As oppressive heat baked the southern Plains and East Coast, severe thunderstorm activity has been patchy lately. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say a noticeable shift in that pattern is projected by Saturday.
Fox News

Ohio, Tennessee River valleys to see flash flood risks

A stalled front stretching across the nation’s heartland will bring the risk of heavy rain and storms for the rest of the week. The biggest risk will be flash flooding – especially across the Ohio and Tennessee River valleys. Strong-to-severe storms will fire up across the Northeast and...
Houston Civic

After hottest June on record, Houston is also on pace to set a July heat record

Pressure anomaly for the period of June 1 through July 10 showing a dome of high pressure over the central and southern United StatesShared by Victor Murphy on Twitter. Persistent high pressure over the southern United States has been the predominant meteorological cause of this summer’s heat. This has generally created conditions for sinking air, which has led to clear skies and sunny days. This provides ideal conditions for daytime heating, and outside of one week in late June and early July, we just haven’t had much of a break from this pattern. Unfortunately, we expect the high pressure pattern to mostly persist at least for the next couple of weeks.
BBC

Isle of Man hosepipe ban to begin on Friday

A hosepipe ban will begin on the Isle of Man following a period of extremely dry weather. The restrictions will come into force at midnight on Friday, Manx Utilities confirmed. It comes after an unusually dry spring, which was followed by a 50% drop in the average rainfall in June.
