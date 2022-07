Police say a person believed to be experiencing a crisis is facing charges after an incident that left a Brewer police officer injured. According to the Bangor Daily News, officers tried to subdue the individual on Tuesday morning to take them into custody, leading to a scuffle. It happened around 8:30 a.m. behind the Walmart located off Wilson Street, according to WABI.

BREWER, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO