Biden to hold meeting on semiconductor bill, White House says

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will meet virtually with chief executive officers and labor leaders on Monday as part of his administration's latest push for legislation to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry.

The White House, which announced the meeting in an update to Biden's public schedule, did not identify meeting participants but said U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would attend.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

