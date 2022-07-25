ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden to hold meeting on semiconductor bill, White House says

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CK3uu_0grwkdZZ00

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will meet virtually with chief executive officers and labor leaders on Monday as part of his administration's latest push for legislation to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry.

The White House, which announced the meeting in an update to Biden's public schedule, did not identify meeting participants but said U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would attend.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gina Raimondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Semiconductor#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#U S Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Reuters

Reuters

516K+
Followers
346K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy