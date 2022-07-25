ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds share sadness on social media over death of Jacksonville radio personality Ty’Sheeks

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning new details about the death of a young woman on the Northside.

She was found dead at the Mission Pointe Apartments on Saturday.

There’s a huge conversation on social media, with hundreds sharing their sadness over the news, saying that Tasheka Young was the woman who died and that she died from domestic violence.

Action News Jax’s Dawn Lopez was friends with Young and worked with her in radio operations at Cox Media Group, Action News Jax’s parent company. CMG released the following statement:

“Power 106.1 was saddened to learn about the passing of our former colleague, Tysheka Young. We want to offer our condolences to Tysheka’s loved ones.”

Young was so excited about being a mom; she has a toddler son and daughter.

Her radio family is devastated by the news. Young went by the name Ty’Sheeks on CMG station Power 106.1.

We have calls into the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and fellow CMG employees to learn more.

In the meantime, Bursey Armstrong, 33, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death at the Mission Pointe Apartments on Saturday.

John3
3d ago

RIP young lady RIP 🙏🏾 and my condolences to the family and friends 🙏🏾

