Flags lowered in honor of Clark Co. Deputy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that flags be lowered across the state of Ohio in honor of Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates.

Deputy Yates was killed in the line of duty when a suspect shot him inside a mobile home on Sunday.

Law enforcement was sent to the Harmony Estates Mobile Home park on Ashwood Drive at 10:51 a.m. Sunday on the report of a female who broke into a residence. When officers arrived, they were met with gunfire around 11:30 a.m.

Burchett said Yates was shot and went down inside the home. The sheriff said a tactical team was called to rescue the deputy. He was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

According to a release, all flags of the United States and the State of Ohio will be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout Clark County as well as at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus,

These flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day when Yates is interred.

Public buildings and grounds outside these specified areas may fly the U.S. and State of Ohio flags at half-staff during this time at their own discretion.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also made the following statement in a tweet on Monday.

Our hearts are heavy as Ohio mourns the death of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates. Fran and I offer our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and fellow deputies. His bravery and selfless dedication to protecting his community will always be remembered. Governor Mike DeWine

