Soccer

Wafcon 2022: Refiloe Jane hopes win will unite South Africa

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first South African captain to win the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) hopes the team's stunning success in Morocco can bring together a nation undergoing social hardships back home. Banyana Banyana won 2-1 against the hosts in the Moroccan capital on Saturday to finally lift the trophy...

www.bbc.co.uk

