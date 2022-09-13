ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin’s invasion of Ukraine threw energy prices into chaos. Now the price of a key metal is surging

Water vapor rises rises from the cooling tower of a German nuclear power plant. Nuclear power is having something of a moment right now. After years of being called too expensive and too dangerous, a mounting energy crisis kickstarted by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is forcing countries to reconsider their plans to rid themselves of nuclear energy. Even nations like Japan, that were previously leading the charge to reduce nuclear energy use, have reneged on their prior commitments to phasing out nuclear energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

How to choose the right air purifier for you

If you suffer from seasonal allergies or have a constantly shedding pet, you may already be familiar with the positive benefits of an air purifier. Yet, with continued concern over air pollution, the threat of longer and more intense wildfire seasons and the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for cleaner air in our homes has increased, and with it the demand for home air purifiers.
ELECTRONICS
CBS Philly

Gas prices may take U-turn after EU stops buying Russian oil

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gas prices continue to fall after hitting record highs in June. But experts warn that those prices could take a U-turn.Treasury secretary Janet Yellen says it is possible prices at the pump could jump again this winter. That's because the European Union is going to stop buying Russian oil which could drive up demand for fuel.Yellen says the United States is working on a way to try to cap prices to limit the spikes from trickling down to you.In the Philadelphia region, you can expect to pay $3.86 for a gallon of regular, down about 2 cents from Monday.In South Jersey, you'll pay about $3.66, and in Delaware $3.40.
DELAWARE STATE
freightwaves.com

Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude

Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
TRAFFIC
CarBuzz.com

Ford Building New 6.8-Liter Gasoline V8 For F-150 Super Duty

Canadian trade union Unifor is heavily involved in Ford engine production at the brand's Windsor engine plant where the famous Windsor V8 is produced. The trade union released a statement - that was later deleted - that another V8 will come out of Windsor. Reportedly, this V8 will also be...
CARS
TheStreet

Tesla May Be Set to Build a New Plant - but Not the One You Think

Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) , has promised that this year he'll announce the locations of the electric-vehicle manufacturer's next factories. The list should probably include car-assembly plants as the visionary entrepreneur sees Tesla producing 20 million vehicles a year by 2030 to meet soaring demand for electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
Outdoor Life

The Best Rifle Scopes Under $500 of 2022

In these days of conspicuous spending in the firearms category, dropping $1,500 on a best-in-class rifle scope is as easy as spending $3,000 on a rifle. Or $100 on a box of ammo. That’s fine if you’re mating a bespoke rifle to a very specific scope and load, but most of us end up swapping scopes between rifles, and we’re more interested in optics that can perform on a range of platforms, guiding an assortment of projectiles in a wide variety of shooting situations. I’ve rounded up nine do-everything scopes with basic reticles, usually in the second focal plane, simple controls, and good class. They generally lack illumination, parallax, or large magnification ranges. If you don’t have unlimited resources, and want a hard-wearing, versatile, affordable scope, read on for the best rifle scopes for under $500.
MotorAuthority

Ford to dealers: Get on board or stop selling EVs

During its annual dealership meeting in Las Vegas, Ford told its nearly 3,000 United States dealers that they will need to invest up to $1.2 million in upgrades to continue selling EVs under the automaker's Ford Model E business unit. Dealers have until October 31 to get on board if...
LAS VEGAS, NV
