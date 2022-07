Human remains indicating at least two victims have been recovered from a mill following a fire more than two months ago, police have said.Specialist officers from Greater Manchester Police began a search at Bismark House Mill in Oldham after remains were first discovered by demolition workers on Saturday.The force said it received a report last Thursday that four Vietnamese nationals were missing and may have been involved in a fire.On Wednesday, a force spokesman said the search at the site on Bower Street, where emergency crews were called to a fire on May 7, indicated there were two victims.Detective Superintendent...

