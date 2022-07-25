Shop the best Amazon Merch available, from Disney to Marvel

New York Post Composite

When our favorite truck rolls around the corner (the Amazon Prime truck, of course), it can carry just about anything: from bikinis and beauty products to air conditioners and outdoor patio furniture.

But, something super cool that can ship to your door is Amazon Merch — a uniquely curated shop filled with tees, sweatshirts, tanks, totes, phone cases and more fledging your favorite brands.

From Disney and Marvel to MTV and even “Stranger Things,” the retailer surely knows what shoppers want.

What’s more, you can even join Amazon’s exclusive T-shirt club (if you want essential tees from Barbie, “Star Wars” and more delivered monthly, that is). It’s a groovy subscription option that makes for a great gift, too.

Ahead, we pulled together the best Amazon Merch pieces you can pick up to satisfy all the fan clubs you’re a part of. We have all the cutest, sleekest styles rounded up to minimize your scroll — and maximize your shopping.

1. MTV Beach Island Flamingo Logo Vintage Graphic T-Shirt, $20

Amazon

The 90s are calling, and they want their shirt back. Undoubtedly one of the most adorable and awesomely retro pieces from Amazon’s Merch shop, the MTV Beach Island Flamingo Logo Vintage Graphic T-Shirt is already one we want to sleep in. Plus, it makes a great beach cover-up.

2. Disney Beauty & The Beast Long-Sleeve Shirt, $32

Amazon

Calling all our fellow bookworms: if you like Disney and are on top of all the latest and greatest

, this long-sleeve is your match. For less than $35, we were nearly spiraling when we saw it.

3. Netflix Stranger Things Hawkins High School Hoodie, $48

Amazon

To honor the latest season, shop the Netflix “Stranger Things” Hawkins High School Hoodie. It’s your favorite essential, but with that sci-fi twist — and it’ll allow you to travel to the *great unknown* in the most comfortable way possible.

4. Barbie Logo Tank Top, $23

Amazon

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party! The Barbie Logo Tank comes in a variety of colors and lets you rein your childhood past-time in an easy-breezy way. It’s simple, looks great with a pair of shorts and is less than $25 for you to add to your Prime cart.

5. NHL New York Rangers Team Logo Beach Tote Bag, $22

Amazon

While we’re not partial to one specific sports team, we had to include the NHL New York Rangers Team Logo Beach Tote Bag to our list. Use it as your reusable grocery bag, even. Plus, Amazon Merch has more totes to choose from.

6. Disney iPhone Stitch Cute Hawaii Print Case, $22

Amazon

Ohana means family, and Disney’s Stitch Phone Case is the cutest thing to hit Amazon. Simply choose your phone’s model and enjoy this Disney-dotted case that’s sure to garner plenty of compliments.

7. Marvel Ultimate Periodic Table of Elements Graphic T-Shirt, $20

Amazon

Marvel fans, unite. The brand’s Ultimate Periodic Table of Elements Graphic T-Shirt is perfect for TV and science nerds all over and is that essential tee to wear for every new Marvel launch. For $20, it’s worth it.

8. Harry Potter Herbology Plants T-Shirt, $20

Amazon

Garden-illustrated tees are having a moment, and we’re going to let it ride. In the spirit of “Harry Potter,” this Herbology Plants T-Shirt is great for Gryffindor and Hufflepuffs alike. Oh, and it comes in more dreamy colors — including pastels.

9. Rolling Stones Official Script Tongue Tank Top, $25

Amazon

If you have Rolling Stones albums on repeat, this tank is for you. The signature logo-embossed tank is definitely groovy and will look great with your favorite cut-off jeans. Plus, it has thousands of reviews at the Amazon Merch store.

10. The Mandalorian The Child T-Shirt, $23

Amazon

For “Star Wars” fans (and even fans of Baby Yoda, if anything) this “Mandalorian” The child T-Shirt is super cute and ready to double as your next oversized T-shirt. We think you should have a “Star Wars” viewing party and have each of your friends wear this, too.