Visual Art

See Inside a Meticulously Restored 18th-Century Sicilian Palace

By Jessica Cherner
Architectural Digest
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few more universally appreciated moments in design than a dramatic before-and-after reveal—especially when the home in question is an 18th-century Sicilian palace. Palazzo Castelluccio was built by the region’s most prominent patriarch, Marquis di Lorenzo del Castelluccio, in 1782, following the devastating earthquake that struck nearly a century earlier....

lonelyplanet.com

Bonding over Burgundy: A deep dive into its art and architecture

Centuries of history live on in the artistic and architectural splendor of Burgundy, France © Paul and Leonie / Shutterstock. Peeling back the layers of Burgundy’s history through the ages reveals the beauty and elegance of the region today. Art and architecture remain from before Celtic and Gallo-Roman...
tatler.com

Show me the Monet: Hôtel Lambert to sell its princely treasures

Paris’s Hôtel Lambert really is as grand as they come – built in the early 1640s by one of King Louis XIV’s favourite architects, Louis Le Vau (who also designed the Palace of Versailles). It is a feast of gilded opulence – everything high French and designed to the smartest spec. Gold on gold on gold – decorative, three-dimensional pirouettes and flourishes. But – why is it that you’ve never heard of anyone checking into this significant Parisian hotel? One previously owned by Polish Prince Adam Jerzy Czartoryski – who hosted the likes of composer Chopin and the artist Eugène Delacroix – and Guy and Marie-Hélène Rothschild. Allow Mario Tavella, the president of Sotheby’s France, to explain: ‘I know, I know,’ he says in his Lumiere-esque French accent, ‘this is a problem for our communications team. They have to make the world understand that this is not an ’ôtel like Claridge’s or the Ritz in London. ’Ôtel in France is applied to two things: a place where you can sleep and pay for rooms, but, even more so, ’ôtel means like “palace” or “palazzo” in Rome – and an ’ôtel particulier, as this is, basically means a private palazzo.’ And there you go.
architizer.com

Serge Schoemaker Architects Renovates Historic Amsterdam Canal House

Amsterdam Canal House – The client initially wanted to only renovate and make the two top floors of this canal house more sustainable. During the renovation work, however, they decided to expand the project and tackle the entire house. Ultimately, increasing assignment made it possible for us to create a more peaceful and unified design. Each floor of the house has unique characteristics, but now feels part of a carefully designed, integrated whole.
LiveScience

Ancient 'bear dog' found in France named after child-murdering cyclops

With jaws equipped to tear the flesh from the bones of their prey, extinct carnivores known as "bear dogs" were powerful predators that prowled Asia, southern Africa, Europe and North America more than 7.5 million years ago. Now, researchers have unearthed the jawbone of one of these extinct carnivores in the Pyrenees mountain range in Europe, shedding light on just how deadly bear dogs were, and confirming how widely they were distributed around the world.
Daily Mail

Dutch 'Indiana Jones' recovers one of the most-sacred Catholic artefacts ever stolen: Relic 'containing drops of Jesus's blood' is returned six weeks after it was taken from French church

An art detective known as the 'Dutch Indiana Jones' has recovered one of the most-sacred artefacts ever stolen from the Catholic Church. Arthur Brand, who is known for his incredible skills in tracking down stolen art, has found the 'Precious Blood of Christ' relic - a reliquary said to contain Jesus's blood - six weeks after it was taken from an abbey in northern France.
12tomatoes.com

Railroad Auction Gives Woman Her Dream Tiny Home

Many people these days have been struggling to pay ever-increasing rent and mortgage prices, with some being priced out of their hometowns entirely. For one adventurous woman named Hannah Doss, she thought she could do better than being stuck paying high rent and living with unpredictable people she found on Craigslist. Her idea was to buy a home that was cheap and moveable – something that isn’t a new concept to fans of the on-the-road lifestyle. From wooden tiny homes to fairy houses to those carefully planned out “van life” vans there have been a lot of these homes trending online and in real life the last few years. But, Hannah had an inside advantage in that her father had worked for railroads for 20 years and had informed her about railroad auctions.
TheDailyBeast

Ancient Tomb Linked to Legend of King Arthur Being Excavated for First Time in England

Archeologists in England for the first time will excavate Arthur’s Stone—a 5,000-year-old Neolithic tomb named after the Excalibur-wielding ruler of Camelot. The mysterious site in the English countryside is made of a large assembly of rocks and is believed to have been used as a burial chamber, though experts admit little is truly known about the stone construction or why it was built. There are competing theories as to how the spot earned its Arthurian association, but one of the better known tales involves Arthur slaying a giant who fell backward onto the site’s capstone, splitting it in half. “The act of constructing such a massive edifice would undoubtedly have been important, as it would have drawn people together to labor, enhancing social solidarity, and perhaps generating prestige for the person or persons directing the work,” Manchester University archeology professor Julian Thomas told CNN.
Smithonian

Cavers Discover 200-Year Old Mine, Untouched Since the Moment It Was Abandoned

Members of the Derbyshire Caving Club have uncovered a cobalt mine in Cheshire, England, that operated in the early 19th century. Sealed off from oxygen, the site contains a “time capsule” of artifacts from the day workers abandoned it, shedding light on what mining was like some 200 years ago, according to a statement from the National Trust, which owns the site.
