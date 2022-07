GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch is in effect Thursday from 10 AM until 10 PM for much of Western Colorado. Many of the valleys are not included in the watch. Rain will be more abundant and heavier over the higher terrain, and the watch focuses on these areas. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are possible in the mountains. Localized flash flooding is possible. The burn scars will be especially prone to flooding and mudslides.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO