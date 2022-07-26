ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Please Don’t Destroy: Film crews take over Charlotte — what is being filmed in NoDa?

By Lorenza Medley
John Higgins, center, and Ben Marshall, right, of “Saturday Night Live”, along with a stunt double representing Martin Herlihy at left, film scenes from “Please Don’t Destroy” in NoDa on July 25. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

If you have watched recent episodes of “Saturday Night Live,” you’ve probably seen the short Please Don’t Destroy skits.

As filming has taken over Charlotte, the guys from SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy were in NoDa on Monday, filming along North Davidson Street. You probably recognize them in the photos: We saw Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy roller skating at the intersection of North Davidson and 36th streets. For the shoot, Herlihy was replaced with a stunt double.

[READ NEXT: Lights, camera, Charlotte: Two new film and TV productions are set for the area]

The crew is currently filming a movie comedy for Universal Studios. Plot details are being kept secret at the moment. They were also seen filming at North Myers Street last week, which is a residential street in NoDa.

The crew plans to shoot in Charlotte until September, so expect to see more crews around the city. The Please Don’t Destroy movie isn’t the only one being filmed locally, either — last week, a crew filming a rom-com took over Commonwealth Avenue in the Commonwealth/Plaza Midwood area, featuring writer and lead actress Karen Abecrombie.

This story is developing and may be updated.

Please Don’t Destroy comedy troupe members Ben Marshall, John Higgins and a stunt double representing Martin Herlihy film in NoDa on Monday. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

