Vail Village’s Sitzmark Lodge has a new owner for the first time since 1974
First the bad news: The Fritch family no longer owns the Sitzmark Lodge in Vail Village. Now the good news: The new owners have pledged to maintain the spirit the Fritches built over nearly 50 years. Jeanne Fritch, the youngest of Helen and Bob Fritch’s three daughters, had been running...
Vail Comedy Show welcomes Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant on Thursday
What: Vail Comedy Show with Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant. When: Nov. 17, doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Vail Comedy Show is back Nov. 17 at Bridge Street Bar. Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant will join host Mark Masters and special guests. Tickets are available online at VailComedyShow.com. Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m.
Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week runs through Nov. 23
Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week is the perfect time to take advantage of the valley’s exceptional food and drink, without paying premium prices, as participating restaurants offer specials on everything from soft shell crab or oysters to filet mignon. Originally launched to increase business during the slow shoulder seasons in...
More terrain than expected on Vail Mountain’s Opening Day
Vail Mountain opened for the 2022-23 season on Friday with the groomed runs Swingsville and Ramshorn open as promised in the resort’s Wednesday announcement. But several more ungroomed options greeted skiers and snowboarders, as well, with runs like Slifer Express, Cappuccino, Powerline Glade and South Look Ma also open.
Best of Vail Valley winners unveiled
The Vail Daily’s Best of Vail Valley contest has come to a close and you won’t have to wait for a recount for the results. This year’s Best of Vail Valley contest was bigger than ever this year, with 116 categories on the ballot, including newcomers Best Food Truck, Best Bartender and Best Local Podcast. There was even a Best Tennis and Pickleball Instructor category, a true sign of the times.
Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Careful counting
See the numbers on all uncalled races and read about the results.
2022 Vail Nordic Swap presented by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is this Saturday
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is excited to present their second annual Vail Nordic Swap event this Saturday at the Vail Nordic Center from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1775 Sunburst Drive in Vail. Community members can buy or sell used gear at the swap, which benefits Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Nordic ski team. Ten percent of their sale proceeds support SSCV’s Vail Nordic Program.
Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain pledge $300,000 to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley
Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley is thrilled to continue its commitment to affordable home construction through a $300,000 grant from Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain through the company’s EpicPromise program. This pledge will support Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s initiative in doubling its impact on home production by 2024, jumping to 40 homes between 2022-24, up from 20 homes in the previous three years. In 2023, the organization will increase to 24 housing starts in 2023, up from eight in 2022.
Howard: A season full of celebration
We’re just days away from Vail Mountain’s 60th anniversary season, and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome you back to the mountain for another winter full of fun on snow. The teams have been working hard to prepare the mountain, and I want to share some of that hard work with a peek behind the curtain.
Vail’s Opening Day, Veterans Day, Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week, Nordic ski gear swap and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/11/22
Get ready to enjoy the first day of skiing and snowboarding in Eagle County on Friday as Vail Mountain opens for the 2022-2023 season. The first day of the season is always exciting with plenty of costume-clad enthusiasts on the snow. There will also be people camped out at the base to claim first chair bragging rights and it’s a reason to go to work a little bit later just to make a few turns.
Vail Pass winter season begins Tuesday, Nov. 15
With the transition from summer to winter recreation management at Vail Pass occurring on Tuesday, Nov. 15, U.S. Forest Service officials are warning the public that parking will be extremely limited this year because of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Vail Pass Rest Area reconstruction. “Limited parking is available...
Walking Mountains celebrates Actively Green businesses
Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon celebrated 47 local businesses that have achieved Actively Green Certification in 2022 at its annual awards ceremony Thursday night. Actively Green is a local certification program that enables companies to integrate sustainability practices into their daily operations by tracking metrics, offering training programs and attaining actionable sustainability plans and commitments from each participating business.
‘Mission Mt. Mangart’ film creates unexpected connections
This Veterans Day, it is fitting that it’s also Vail Mountain’s Opening Day. Vail was founded by two veterans, Earl Eaton, who was an engineer in the U.S. Army, and Pete Seibert, who was in the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division. The 10th Mountain Division trained just south of what is now Vail Mountain at Camp Hale. Many books and documentaries have been created about the famed winter warfare unit for the U.S. Army, including “Mission Mt. Mangart,” a documentary by Avon resident Chris Anthony.
Eagle approves Habitat for Humanity’s 16-unit Third Street project
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Eagle Town Council unanimously approved a major development permit, preliminary plan, final plat and associated development agreement for Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s 16-home Third Street development. “The town of Eagle met us in this moment,” said Emily Peyton, Habitat Vail Valley’s director of...
Salomone: Leader length
I recently watched a man in the Vail Valley Anglers fly shop as he stood in front of the leader choices. He would reach for one, then stop short of removing it from the hook. Then, he would grab another to study the shiny package. Perhaps he was overwhelmed from the massive selection of leaders in different materials and lengths.
Letter: Wildlife passage for the bighorn sheep
On Sept. 6, 2022, the Vail Daily reported a campaign for wildlife crossings on East Vail Pass in Summit County. I might suggest a wildlife safe passage over I-70 at Booth Heights. It would serve in securing the safety of wildlife and motorists. I realize a project of this magnitude requires funding and careful planning, but it would stand as a testament to our caring and positive public planning for the protection and preservation of the indigenous wildlife in our growing communities.
Letter: Vail needs to listen to its local workers on parking
Recently a number of stories have quoted officials regarding Vail’s new parking system. Greg Hall said something to the effect that there are no winners or losers in the game, this is about compromise. What did I gain by having to pay so much more for the same parking pass as last year? Looks to me like I lost over $800 for no added benefits.
The Bookworm of Edwards announces best books of 2022
The Bookworm of Edwards prepares for the holiday season in many different ways, but the most important holiday preparation begins at the start of each new year. For the full year, these Vail Valley booksellers are on the hunt for the best books the year has to offer. Spanning all genres, the resulting list is a combined effort from each Bookworm staff member that seeks to offer the perfect book for everyone on your holiday shopping list. It is no small feat to reach a consensus on the top books of the year out of the hundreds the team reads.
Guest opinion: Keeping the 10th Mountain legacy alive
It is an honor for Colorado that President Joe Biden chose Camp Hale for his first new national monument designation. In a high mountain valley between Red Cliff and Leadville, the camp was built to train qualified volunteers and recruits for a unique role in bringing World War II to an end.
