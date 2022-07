Dmitri Matheny arrived in the Northwest with his flugelhorn less than a decade ago. Now, from his home base in Centralia, Matheny has become an important member of the Puget Sound area jazz scene. His new album "Cascadia" honors his new community, and KNKX welcomed Matheny and his quintet for an exclusive performance in our Seattle studios.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO