New York City weather has been anything but boring lately, and Monday’s forecast has plenty more surprises in store. To top off a record-breaking historic heatwave interrupted by a few massive storms and just a bit of hail, July 25 has a predicted high of 91 degrees, plus morning showers, afternoon thunderstorms, and, according to The Weather Channel, the potential for severe storms. As of this morning, the humidity is at a balmy 65%.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO