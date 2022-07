Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The construction on the Elton Hills Drive Bridge is nearing completion and the traveling public can expect to use the bridge soon. A news release from the City of Rochester said the bridge is expected to reopen to the traveling public the week of August 8th. The new bridge has two travel lanes in each direction and enhanced pedestrian facilities across the bridge, which include seven-foot wide raised sidewalks on both sides of the bridge.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO