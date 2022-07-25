ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., July 25

oregontoday.net
 3 days ago

OHA report, July 22, 2022 – Cases: 1,363 new, 842,352 total; Deaths:...

oregontoday.net

Comments / 1

centraloregondaily.com

Oregon emergency SNAP benefits to continue in August

Oregon announced that most residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will continue to receive temporarily increased emergency food benefits in August. The Oregon Department of Human Services said 430,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $69 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Audit of Oregon Employment Department Finds Plenty of Problems

On July 27, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan released a blistering audit of the Oregon Employment Department. Auditors examined the agency’s much-criticized performance during the initial stage of the pandemic, when unemployment soared from record lows of 3.4% to 13.3% in less than two months. Previous audits in 2012...
OREGON STATE
KJR 95.7 The Jet

This Is The Highest-Earning County In Washington

People are always curious about how much money people make, especially their neighbors. That's why Stacker got curious about how much money each state's counties are bringing in, including Washington state. "Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Washington using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are...
KING COUNTY, WA
oregontoday.net

Coos Co. Fair, July 28

Day No. 3 at the Coos County Fair & Rodeo in Myrtle Point. Thursday is Kids Day, kids ages 6-17 will be admitted for half-price all day. Colt Ford is the featured entertainer on the Main Stage at 7 p.m. Friday is Patriot Day with all active Military & Veteran’s admitted for half-price all day.
COOS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Effort underway to recall Bay Area Hospital Board of Directors

COOS BAY, Ore. — An effort to recall the Bay Area Hospital board of directors is underway. Now it's just a matter of signatures to oust the current board. Workers union UFCW 555 has teamed with the Oregon nurse's union in filing to recall Bay Area Hospital's board of directors.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Information Session on Statewide Wildfire Risk Map now Virtual, July 27

ODF release – SALEM, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is canceling the July 26 community information session scheduled in Grants Pass. The July 27 information session scheduled in Medford will now be a virtual meeting only. Anyone may attend the virtual session. Many community venues, including the Medford Public Library, are designated as community cooling shelters. Southwest Oregon has multiple days of 100-degree weather forecasted this week. With high demand for community cooling shelter capacity, ODF decided to cancel the in-person meetings. The meetings will soon be rescheduled. The virtual meeting will be held through Zoom from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. Join the meeting through this link: https://odf.zoom.us/j/97802419789. Each information session will include a presentation about the map’s function and purpose, how wildfire risk is assessed, and how property owners may appeal their assigned risk class. Time will be available to address questions from community members. The wildland-urban interface (WUI) and statewide wildfire risk map available through the Oregon Explorer is a tool to help inform decision making and planning related to mitigating wildfire risk for communities throughout Oregon. Representatives from Oregon State University who produced the map based on rules adopted by the Board of Forestry will also attend the sessions. Property owners in the high and extreme risk classes have received written notice from ODF indicating the property’s risk class and whether it’s in the wildland urban interface. The notice will inform them if they may be subject to future defensible space or building code requirements and how to find information on those requirements. It will also provide information on the process to appeal a property’s risk classification. For properties in the WUI and a risk classification of high or extreme, Senate Bill 762 requires actions to help mitigate the risk of wildfire through adoption of defensible space and home hardening building codes. Oregon State Fire Marshal is passing defensible space code requirements through a public process. Code adoption of defensible space requirements will occur December 2022, after the map validation and appeals period is closed. Those requirements won’t apply until later. Visit OSFM’s website for more information. Building Codes Division (BCD) will adopt home hardening building codes through a public process. Building codes will be adopted October 1, 2022 and will be effective April 1, 2023. Visit BCD’s website for more information. Visit Division of Financial Regulation for information on insurance related to the wildfire risk map.
SALEM, OR
philomathnews.com

Most rural counties in Oregon

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Water Safety, July 27

OSP release – Oregon State Police is part of the Columbia Gorge Safe Kids Coalition, which is part of the greater Safe Kids Oregon organization. They have developed a universal sign which aims to prevent drowning in natural water. The sign, which is available for use throughout Oregon, warns visitors of places they should keep clear of when looking to cool off. The message reads, in both English and Spanish, “Dangerous Area – Do Not Swim”, and depicts a red circle backlash symbol over the icon of a swimmer. Betsy Hartner, the State Coordinator of Safe Kids Oregon, conducted research to ensure the sign adheres to national and international standards. The first of these signs was placed in cooperation with Oregon State Parks near the Deschutes River & White River Falls along the White River. The signs were posted within days of yet another near drowning near the falls, where thankfully a man was rescued and revived using CPR. “Although another tragedy was avoided, we are hoping these signs will make a difference and keep people from getting into these situations in the first place”, said Senior Trooper Holloran of the Oregon State Police. There are plenty of places to swim safely in Oregon, and there are life jacket loaner stations available throughout the state which can be found online on the Oregon State Marine Board’s Life Jacket Loaner Station Map: https://www.oregon.gov/osmb/boater-info/Pages/Life-Jacket-Loaner-Stations.aspx. Life jackets are always recommended for children, teens, and adults while swimming in natural water and for all persons when boating. The summer heat is upon us, so please be mindful of designated swimming areas and never leave children unattended. Here’s to a safe summer on Oregon waterways! The template for the sign is available for any organization or group that would like to warn the public of unsafe areas in natural water. To receive the template free of cost, email your request to safekidscg@gmail.com. The Columbia Gorge Safe Kids Coalition is made up of multiple partners such as the Oregon State Police, the Washington State Police, the Oregon Department of Human Service, Next Door Inc., Wasco/Sherman Public Health Department, Providence Hood River, Good Shepard Hermiston, and Mid-Columbia Medical Center, to name a few. To find out more about Safe Kids Oregon, visit http://www.safekidsoregon.org/
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Statewide Wildfire Risk Map, July 26

ODF release – The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is holding a series of community information sessions starting July 26 and 27 in southwest Oregon. Each session will include a presentation about the map’s function and purpose, how wildfire risk is assessed, and how property owners may appeal their assigned risk class. Time will be available to address questions from community members. The wildland-urban interface (WUI) and statewide wildfire risk map available through the Oregon Explorer is a tool to help inform decision making and planning related to mitigating wildfire risk for communities throughout Oregon. Representatives from Oregon State University who produced the map based on rules adopted by the Board of Forestry will also attend the sessions. The first set of meetings is in southwest Oregon. Two sessions are currently scheduled, one in Medford, and one in Grants Pass. Both meetings are from 7-8 p.m. Dates and locations for each community meetings are as follows: July 26, Grants Pass— Anne G. Basker Auditorium, 500 NW 6th St.; July 27, Medford—Medford Public Library, 205 S Central Ave. Details will soon be announced for sessions in The Dalles, La Grande, and Bend. Additional community meetings may be added. Property owners in the high and extreme risk classes will receive written notice from ODF this week indicating the property’s risk class and whether it’s in the wildland urban interface. The notice will inform them if they may be subject to future defensible space or building code requirements and how to find information on those requirements. It will also provide information on the process to appeal a property’s risk classification. For properties in the WUI and a risk classification of high or extreme, Senate Bill 762 requires actions to help mitigate the risk of wildfire through adoption of defensible space and home hardening building codes. Oregon State Fire Marshal is passing defensible space code requirements through a public process. Code adoption of defensible space requirements will occur December 2022, after the map validation and appeals period is closed. Those requirements won’t apply until later. Visit OSFM’s website for more information. Building Codes Division (BCD) will adopt home hardening building codes through a public process. Building codes will be adopted October 1, 2022 and will be effective April 1, 2023. Visit BCD’s website for more information.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

2022 Coos Co. Fair Dates – July 26-30

Beginning in 1912, the Fair has become the main event of the Summer for Coos County residents and is a county-wide showcase of agriculture, crafts, industry and business. The Fair provides the opportunity for all ages, from young to seniors, to exhibit their livestock, floral, land products, culinary, needlework, photography, arts and crafts.
COOS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatality, Douglas Co., July 28

On July 26, 2022, at approximately 3:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Toyota 4-Runner, operated by Loyd Price (78) of Roseburg, left the roadway, struck a guardrail, traveled down an embankment, and rolled. The 4-Runner came to rest on the railroad tracks. Loyd Price was initially alert when medics arrived but suffered a medical event shortly after the crash and was pronounced deceased. His passenger, Deborah Price (73) of Roseburg suffered injuries and was transported to an area hospital. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire, Oregon Department of Transportation, Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, and South Lane County Fire.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Rural Oregon airports receive federal funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated around $17.5 million toward airports in rural areas of Oregon to improve runways. The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton will receive $4,958,260 for runway reconfiguration. The Corvallis Municipal Airport will receive $2,789,363 for runway reconstruction and lighting updates. The Crater Lake and Klamath Regional Airport will receive $9,750,000 for runway reconstructions.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Revisions to NB Parking & Towing Ordinances, July 27

City of North Bend release – North Bend’s City Planner worked with the Police Chief, Public Works Director, City Attorney, and City Administrator on revisions to the city’s parking and towing ordinances. The goal is to reduce the removal of abandoned vehicles from 10 days to 72 hours. Unfortunately, state legislation requires local governments to securely store the vehicles for 30 days before disposing of them after abating hazardous materials and asbestos, all at taxpayer expense. The City Council adopted the changes on June 28, 2022, otherwise known as Ordinance No. 2059. For specifics and a copy of the ordinance, please visit https://www.northbendoregon.us/newsview.aspx?nid=7299 Effective Friday, July 29, 2022 in the City of North Bend, Oregon. All trailers required to be licensed under the vehicle laws of Oregon must be licensed and attached to an operable motor vehicle. (NBCC 10.04.300(6); Ord. 2059). All abandoned vehicles are prohibited on city streets. (NBCC 10.04.600; NBCC 10.04.020(1); Ord. 2059) – A vehicle is considered “abandoned” when it: – Does not have a lawfully affixed, unexpired registration plate, fails to display current registration, or fails to have vehicle insurance; – Appears to be inoperative or disabled; – Appears to be wrecked, partially dismantled or junked; or – Appears to be abandoned. No vehicle may park on a city street in excess of 72 consecutive hours. (NBCC 10.04.190; Ord. 2059) – Vehicles must move more than one City block to comply with this Code. All vehicles parked on a city street in excess of 72 consecutive hours and those deemed to be abandoned may be towed after posting of a 24-hour notice of intent to tow. (NBCC 10.04.190; 10.04.620; Ord. 2059). All vehicles parked in such a location as to constitute a hazard or obstruction to motor vehicle traffic may be towed immediately. (NBCC 10.04.620; Ord. 2059) – A vehicle constitutes a hazard or obstruction in cases including, but not limited to, those where the vehicle extends within the paved portion of the travel lane; or results in a sight obstruction to motor vehicle traffic; or is the cause of an accumulation of trash, garbage, junk, debris, or other personal property constituting a nuisance; or when the vehicle presents a clear danger.
NORTH BEND, OR
klcc.org

Eugene factory to produce mobile housing for residents

Lane County non-profits will spend millions to build affordable mobile houses for Oregon residents. Manufacturing begins next year. The project is a collaboration between St. Vincent de Paul and HOPE Community Corporation. They want mobile housing in the state that is energy efficient, fire resistant and easily repairable. Units will...
EUGENE, OR
PLANetizen

Oregon Law Requires Cooling, but Could Leave Many Renters Out

A new Oregon law, Senate Bill 1536, offers some relief to renters seeking to install portable air conditioning units in their apartments. According to a report by Connor McCarthy for KPTV, the bill “requires landlords and property management companies to allow their tenants to have portable air conditioning units in their apartment units.” The bill is a response to the deadly heat wave that swept the Northwest last June, when roughly 100 Oregon residents died from heat-related causes. Most of the victims lived in non-air conditioned housing, the article notes.
OREGON STATE
987thebull.com

Oregon Records Almost 3,000 New COVID Cases Over The Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded almost 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more virus-related deaths over the weekend. The OHA’s most recent weekly hospital report shows 424 Oregonians hospitalized with the virus. The state’s test positivity rate is around 14 percent.
OREGON STATE

