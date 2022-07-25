ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Coos Bay Town Hall Meeting, July 25

oregontoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coos Bay City Council will hold a Townhall meeting...

oregontoday.net

KVAL

Effort underway to recall Bay Area Hospital Board of Directors

COOS BAY, Ore. — An effort to recall the Bay Area Hospital board of directors is underway. Now it's just a matter of signatures to oust the current board. Workers union UFCW 555 has teamed with the Oregon nurse's union in filing to recall Bay Area Hospital's board of directors.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Coos Co. Fair, July 28

Day No. 3 at the Coos County Fair & Rodeo in Myrtle Point. Thursday is Kids Day, kids ages 6-17 will be admitted for half-price all day. Colt Ford is the featured entertainer on the Main Stage at 7 p.m. Friday is Patriot Day with all active Military & Veteran’s admitted for half-price all day.
COOS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Revisions to NB Parking & Towing Ordinances, July 27

City of North Bend release – North Bend’s City Planner worked with the Police Chief, Public Works Director, City Attorney, and City Administrator on revisions to the city’s parking and towing ordinances. The goal is to reduce the removal of abandoned vehicles from 10 days to 72 hours. Unfortunately, state legislation requires local governments to securely store the vehicles for 30 days before disposing of them after abating hazardous materials and asbestos, all at taxpayer expense. The City Council adopted the changes on June 28, 2022, otherwise known as Ordinance No. 2059. For specifics and a copy of the ordinance, please visit https://www.northbendoregon.us/newsview.aspx?nid=7299 Effective Friday, July 29, 2022 in the City of North Bend, Oregon. All trailers required to be licensed under the vehicle laws of Oregon must be licensed and attached to an operable motor vehicle. (NBCC 10.04.300(6); Ord. 2059). All abandoned vehicles are prohibited on city streets. (NBCC 10.04.600; NBCC 10.04.020(1); Ord. 2059) – A vehicle is considered “abandoned” when it: – Does not have a lawfully affixed, unexpired registration plate, fails to display current registration, or fails to have vehicle insurance; – Appears to be inoperative or disabled; – Appears to be wrecked, partially dismantled or junked; or – Appears to be abandoned. No vehicle may park on a city street in excess of 72 consecutive hours. (NBCC 10.04.190; Ord. 2059) – Vehicles must move more than one City block to comply with this Code. All vehicles parked on a city street in excess of 72 consecutive hours and those deemed to be abandoned may be towed after posting of a 24-hour notice of intent to tow. (NBCC 10.04.190; 10.04.620; Ord. 2059). All vehicles parked in such a location as to constitute a hazard or obstruction to motor vehicle traffic may be towed immediately. (NBCC 10.04.620; Ord. 2059) – A vehicle constitutes a hazard or obstruction in cases including, but not limited to, those where the vehicle extends within the paved portion of the travel lane; or results in a sight obstruction to motor vehicle traffic; or is the cause of an accumulation of trash, garbage, junk, debris, or other personal property constituting a nuisance; or when the vehicle presents a clear danger.
NORTH BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

2022 Coos Co. Fair Dates – July 26-30

Beginning in 1912, the Fair has become the main event of the Summer for Coos County residents and is a county-wide showcase of agriculture, crafts, industry and business. The Fair provides the opportunity for all ages, from young to seniors, to exhibit their livestock, floral, land products, culinary, needlework, photography, arts and crafts.
COOS COUNTY, OR
Coos Bay, OR
Government
City
Coos Bay, OR
City
Bay City, OR
Local
Oregon Government
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA MOVES TO PUBLIC USE RESTRICTION LEVEL HIGH

Effective Wednesday, staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association have moved Public Use Restrictions Levels to HIGH on all private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said the Roseburg District of the Bureau of Land Management is included in...
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., July 27

OHA report, July 26, 2022 – Cases: 1,366 new, 846,692; Deaths: 7 new, 8,043 total; Hospitalized: 424, 34 fewer than last week (7/13). CHW report, July 25, 2022 – New cases: 10; Active cases: 341; Hospitalizations: 8; New deaths: 1, 165 total; Total cases: 12,462.
COOS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Southwestern seeks employers to participate in Job Fair, July 26

SWOCC release – Coos Bay, OR – Southwestern Oregon Community College invites businesses in our region to participate in our upcoming Job Fair on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 11 am to 1 pm on the Coos Campus, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. We are excited to bring businesses to our Coos campus. We will have approximately 400 students living in our student housing that will have recently moved to the area. This will be a great opportunity for businesses to engage with these individuals, as well as our local students and community members. Businesses looking to hire part-time, full-time, or seasonal workers are encouraged to bring handouts, information, and applications. The event is free and open to the public. There is no registration fee to have a table at the fair; however, reservations are required and space is limited. Please save your space by contacting Kyle Croy at kcroy@socc.edu. If you have questions or need more information please call Kyle Croy at 541-888-7316.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY DUE TO FORECASTED HEAT

On Tuesday, Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties, including Douglas, through July 31st, to ensure additional resources are available to respond to forecasted excessively high temperatures. A release said multiple days of extreme heat with little or no cooling overnight may also impact critical...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

COMMUNITY COOKING WITH THE CO-OP: Starring Jamar, July 28

Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Coos Head Food Co-op, will co-host COMMUNITY COOKING WITH THE CO-OP: Starring Jamar every fourth Thursday at 5:30pm on Zoom (virtual meeting software). Next event: Thursday, July 28. Coos Bay Library has teamed up with Coos Head Food Co-op’s Outreach Coordinator, Jamar, to provide safe, easy, and healthy recipes to create at home. Join us virtually for this fun community event! In July, Jamar will be featuring Coos Head Falafel Burgers. This event is FREE and open to everyone. For ingredients and access, please register by going to https://bit.ly/3powyqG.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatality, Douglas Co., July 28

On July 26, 2022, at approximately 3:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Toyota 4-Runner, operated by Loyd Price (78) of Roseburg, left the roadway, struck a guardrail, traveled down an embankment, and rolled. The 4-Runner came to rest on the railroad tracks. Loyd Price was initially alert when medics arrived but suffered a medical event shortly after the crash and was pronounced deceased. His passenger, Deborah Price (73) of Roseburg suffered injuries and was transported to an area hospital. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire, Oregon Department of Transportation, Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, and South Lane County Fire.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Quakes, July 27

A couple of earthquakes shook the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Tuesday, July 26. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitue quake was located outside the outer fault line west of Port Orford in Curry County, and a 2.8-magnitude quake was located at the junction west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PORT ORFORD, OR
News Break
oregontoday.net

Arson Charges, July 28

A 30-year old Veneta male was reportedly subdued by residents in Curry Co. Tuesday, July 26, after he was suspected of starting wildfires 25-miles northwest of Grants Pass. Trennon Smith was transported to the Curry Co. Jail at Gold Beach and charged with Arson and Reckless Burning. Smith was located walking along a gravel road near some fires and local residents detained him. He reportedly became combative so they tied him to a tree until law enforcement could respond. Curry Co. Sheriff John Ward said if the fires had not been contained, it could have been a catastrophe.
GRANTS PASS, OR
oregontoday.net

Farmer’s Market, July 27

The Coos Bay Downtown Association’s Wednesday Farmer’s Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Central Ave., between So. Broadway (Hwy. 101) & Fourth St.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SCHOOL DISTRICT ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING STUDENT’S DEATH

The Winston-Dillard School District has issued a statement regarding the death of Kendra Hanks. Superintendent Kimberly Kellison said, “The Winston-Dillard School District is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our student. There are no words that can express to the family how sorry we are, but we send our most sincere condolences. We are working with our partners in Douglas County to provide grief counseling to staff and students who have been impacted emotionally by this tragedy, and we will do everything we can to assist the family in their time of need”.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, July 27

According to an entry on the CBPD log for July 25, 10:44 p.m., Curry County, “Curry County deputies out with subject,” 40-year old Ryan David Lile arrested on CBPD warrant charging Theft II. VRO. According to an entry on the CQPD log for July 25, 12:23 p.m., 600...
CURRY COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Storytime at CBPL Returns, July 27

Storytimes continue at the Coos Bay Public Library through July 27 Wednesdays at 10:00am in the Myrtlewood Room. Babies, toddlers, preschoolers and the parents or caregivers are invited to a weekly interactive program with songs, rhymes, movement, and stories. The program encourages early literacy development by fostering opportunities for parents and caregivers to talk, sing, read, play, and write with the children in their lives. For more information on storytime or the library’s Summer Reading Challenge, visit the Coos Bay Public Library’s website at www.coosbaylibrary.org, call (541) 269-1101 x 236 or email Jennifer Knight at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Quake off our Coast, July 25

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, July 24. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
BANDON, OR

