ON THIS DAY IN 1969 - NEIL YOUNG DEBUTS WITH CROSBY, STILLS AND NASH

Click here to read the full article. MGM is betting big on the house of Drago. The studio is developing “Drago,” a spinoff of “Creed” which itself is a spinoff of “Rocky,” the successful boxing franchise starring Sylvester Stallone as the ultimate underdog Rocky Balboa. Robert Lawton has been hired to write the screenplay. He got the job after impressing MGM executives with his spec script “Becoming Rocky,” about the making of the first “Rocky” film, according to the Wrap, who first reported the news of Lawton’s hiring. Though the studio didn’t move ahead with his film idea, it appointed Lawton to...

MOVIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO