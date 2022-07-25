ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman who won $146K in lottery pays it forward by handing out gift cards to strangers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kentucky woman shared her unexpected windfall with her community after winning $146,351.74 in a Kentucky Lottery online game. Crystal Dunn from Louisville, Kentucky, had little hope of actually winning the lottery jackpot when she half-heartedly made a $20 wager in the Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play—something she does for fun...

Cyndi Polvado
2d ago

congratulations and may God bless you. thank you for blessing others with what you have received.

Charlene Anderson
2d ago

karma is all around us. Being kind is easier than being nothing at all .

