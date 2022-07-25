Schroders Teams up With Conservation Body to Invest in Nature-Protection Projects

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Lafarge Canada is proudly co-funding a low-carbon concrete design research project at Queen’s University (Kingston,ON) and providing the company’s specially designed concrete to the initiative. The project, which aligns with the company’s decarbonization strategy and brings together a number of industry partners, is led by Dr. Neil Hoult, Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, Queen’s University, with Josh Woods, Assistant Professor, Queen’s University, Evan Bentz, Professor, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, University of Toronto, and Dr. John Orr, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, University of Cambridge. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005019/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
