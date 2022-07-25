ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn bishop robbed at gunpoint during livestream, police say

By Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJpp6_0grvVYQY00
NYPD Police car tzahiV/Getty Images

NEW YORK — A Brooklyn bishop was robbed at gunpoint during a livestream of his Sunday morning sermon, police said.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead was on stage at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries when men wearing dark outfits with hoods entered the room, a video obtained by ABC News station WABC shows.

"When I see them come into the sanctuary with their guns, I told everybody, 'Get down,'" Whitehead said in a video posted on Instagram. "I didn’t know if they wanted to shoot my church up or if they were coming for a robbery."

The bishop said the men targeted him and his wife, taking "hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry." The men stole a “large sum of jewelry,” but the total value wasn’t immediately available, the New York Police Department said.

Three “unidentified individuals entered the location, robbed the victim and fled the scene in a white Mercedes traveling Eastbound on Avenue D,” police said.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

ABC News’ Keith Harden contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
77K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy