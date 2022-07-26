Applications open for Miss Parade of Hills contest

nelsonville - The Miss Parade of the Hills contest will be held during the festival Aug. 17-20, 2022. Applications are now available online at www.paradeofthehills.org.

Winners will receive scholarships in the following amounts that will be sent to an accredited college of their choice after their reign ends in August 2023:

Miss Parade of the Hills – $2,500

1st Runner-Up – $500

2nd Runner-Up – $250

Deadline for your application is Friday, Aug. 5.

There will be a meeting Sunday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 69 E. Washington St. in Nelsonville. It is recommended that applicants and their parents attend this meeting, where rules and regulations will be discussed.

You may contact Jim Shumway at 740-590-9952 if you have questions.