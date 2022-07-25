ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Emily Margarit Mason Recontextualizes Photographs Past a Single Moment

By Words Caitlin Lorraine Johnson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Margarit Mason challenges the limits of the still image by placing photos into alternative settings—whether baking one into a cake or rearranging another into an abstract collage. Emily Margarit Mason opens the door to her studio, a warehouse-like space with high ceilings and a skylight. Most buildings...

Santa Fe Reporter

Best of Santa Fe 2022 - Cannabis

Budtenders answer questions, offer recommendations and ultimately bag up the product. Garbett, at Fruit of the Earth, just happens to be the best at it, our readers say. He tells SFR the job requires a wealth of knowledge about the product and various ailments it can treat. Whether it’s medical or recreational customers, the main goal is to ensure they leave feeling like they’ve been helped, he says.
SANTA FE, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

Where to Find Fine Dining in Albuquerque

Albuquerque has a restaurant to suit every taste. For a more upscale dining experience, there are many fine dining options. From farm-to-table eateries to restaurants with spectacular views served with spectacular food, Albuquerque has a wide array to choose from. Explore some of the best fine dining locations in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Albuquerque, NM USA

I was on vacation with my parents and we where visiting the botanical gardens and on our way through the trees, I spotted this quilted heart. It was so magical! Felt like a fairy left it for our family. All our faces lit up and it really touched us! It was amazing! Thank you to the little fairy that made it for our family 😉 🥰🧚‍♀️
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Santa Fe Opera Announces Free Opera In The Park Screenings & More

SANTA FE — The Santa Fe Opera (SFO) has announced the return of free Opera in the Park screenings in Albuquerque and Santa Fe and Radio Broadcasts with 95.5 KHFM Classical Public Radio. The events are part of the opera’s 65th Festival Season celebrations and ongoing commitment to bringing...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Monarch butterflies risk extinction, BioPark asks for help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A call to action from the BioPark asking all New Mexicans to do what they can to help the now endangered monarch butterfly. This comes as the few that remain prepare to migrate through our state. Anna Walker is the Species Survival Officer at BioPark...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Downtown Santa Fe Restaurant La Casa Sena Set On Fire

Yellow tape hangs across the entrances to Palace Avenue’s Sena Plaza today, prohibiting entry. According to a statement from Santa Fe Police, officers were dispatched to the La Casa Sena restaurant at around 4:30 this morning in response to the fire alarm. Once on the scene, officers discovered a man whom they subsequently identified as Joseph Duran on the restaurant’s roof and determined Duran had intentionally set the building ablaze. He was arrested and booked on criminal charges of arson, burglary and property damage.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Voice for 2022 Zozobra announced

SANTA FE, N.M. — Zozobra has a new voice for the 98th burning on Sept. 2. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe announce William Parnall as its voice. Parnall is a New Mexico native and a judge in the New Mexico 2nd Judicial District Court. The club had to...
SANTA FE, NM
Etel Adnan
rrobserver.com

Rio Grande is drying up in Albuquerque

The Rio Grande is drying in Albuquerque, which hasn’t happened in nearly four decades. New Mexico water officials point to legal issues with Texas, extreme drought and a changing climate, thirsty vegetation and a resistance to using less water as some reasons behind the current situation. The experts encouraged...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Blue Ventures Draw Record Number Of Couples To Dance During Summer Concert Friday Night At Ashley Pond

Los Blue Ventures de Louis Sanchez, an Española group that breaks record crowds wherever they perform, headlined Friday’s summer concert at Ashley Pond Park. This group is the literal definition of ‘familia’. Founder and trumpeter Louis Sanchez, center, is the father of eight children, all of whom play or have played with the group the last 10 years. The group consists of Louise (keyboard), Harold (bass), Marie (drums), Derrick Aragon (guitar), Lawrence (accordion) and also a four piece brass (Robert, Joseph, David and Frank). All are siblings except Aragon and Frank Martinez. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Golden Pride location forced to close after copper theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of Albuquerque’s most popular restaurants has been shut down because of thieves. “It’s been a very difficult time and very sad we have a violent and criminal element in the city to continue to do this to businesses and probably private citizens,” said Owner Larry Rainosek.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Couple traveling through Albuquerque lose everything they own

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple making a cross-country move from Missouri to California will move into their new home without any of their stuff. Emily Butcher and Jesse Lamb are moving to Bakersfield because Lamb has been accepted into medical school. On Thursday, they rented a room in Albuquerque at the Ramada Plaza on Menaul near […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

OVERHAUL Richard Flint, Steam Locomotive 2926, Nancy Hollander

OVERHAUL: A HISTORY OF ALBUQUERQUE’S LOCOMOTIVE REPAIR SHOP. Historian Richard Flint shares how Albuquerque’s, expansive, now abandoned locomotive repair shops were once a driving force in the city’s economy and crucial in developing a middle class. STEAM LOCOMOTIVE 2926. Built in 1944, the 2926 locomotive ran a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
foodieflashpacker.com

15 Must-Try Albuquerque Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Albuquerque NM

Nestled in the heart of New Mexico, in the desert, surrounded by mountains, and just northwest of Texas is the sprawling city of Albuquerque. Founded in 1706 as a Spanish colony, it is the largest city in New Mexico and is best known for its combination of modern and historical offerings. One of Albuquerque’s cultural highlights is Old Town, which dates to the same colonial period and has preserved many historic buildings.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque mom charged after toddler found roaming street

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mom is facing charges after her toddler was found roaming the streets at 4 a.m. Early Sunday morning, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a three-year-old boy walking in the middle of the street near Arenal and the river. A neighbor was able to point deputies to his […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

City of Santa Fe Sues Country Club Over Water Use

The City of Santa Fe has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Fe Country Club and Golf Association alleging breach of contract by the latter. The suit seeks both damages for the breaches as well as a declaratory judgement allowing the city to end its contract with the country club. As explicated in a news release yesterday from the city, a 60-year-old agreement between the city and the club provides free, treated effluent to the to the club—more than 5 billion gallons of treated effluent for free so far—in exchange for which the public receives access to the club and reduced green fees. The city alleges the country club between 2018 and 2021 exceeded its 700,000 per day limit on 143 different days for a total of more than 22 million gallons. Moreover, city officials say the country club refuses to discuss any contract revision that would include payment or a definite term, despite the city’s attempts to do so. “The City does not desire to end the Santa Fe County Club’s access to water,” the news release states. “The City seeks a new contractual arrangement that is fair and reasonable…the contract no longer represents a fair agreement for the city’s ratepayers, and it conflicts with current city code.”
SANTA FE, NM

