New global study reveals baby talk is a universal language

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new global study uncovered that baby talk...

www.today.com

IFLScience

Baby Talk Seems To Be A Universal Language Across The Globe

Baby talk – the supposedly soothing but seemingly senseless babble we coo at little ones – appears to be almost universal around the world, according to a landmark new study. Next time you catch yourself chattering sing-songy nonsense to a bemused baby, know that you are not alone in your ridiculousness.
TWITTER
psychologytoday.com

6 Sources of Tension Between Adult Children and Parents

Parents are more involved in their adult children's lives these days, but estrangement is not uncommon. Parental assumptions about their involvement and the need for boundaries often become issues. Parents high in control or who have rigid expectations about their adult children's lives may find themselves at odds with their...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BIN: Black Information Network

New Study Addresses How Racism Affects Black Couples

A new study from Cornell University is looking at how everyday racism affects Black couples. The research was published nearly a month ago and included nearly 100 Black couples from the Chicago area. Participants completed online surveys about their daily experiences for 21 consecutive evenings. On average, participants were 36 years old and in their current relationship for seven years.
SOCIETY
Gary W. Lewandowski Jr. Ph.D.

Research shows men may be the real romantics in relationships.

Who says "I love you" first in relationships? Men or women?cottonbro/pexels. Relationships are full of milestones and saying “I love you” is a big step for any couple. Those three simple words transform what might be a causal arrangement into something much more serious. “I love you” suggests a higher level of dedication and greater commitment to the relationship’s future. Saying “I love you” is also romantic. It’s a sweet and loving phrase that communicates how strongly you feel toward your partner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Language#Baby Talk
TODAY.com

COVID-19 study finds millions may have long-term loss of taste and smell

More than 5% of people who were infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 may have a long lasting loss of the senses of smell and taste, a new study finds. Using a mathematical model and data from 18 earlier studies, an international team of researchers estimated that among those who had COVID-19, 5.6% were left with a persistent loss of smell, and 4.4% had long lasting loss of taste. The researchers also found that women were more likely than men to have persistent issues with smell and taste, according to the report published in The BMJ on Wednesday.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

How We Communicate Affects Our Own Relationship Satisfaction

How we communicate with others is integral to how satisfying and successful relationships with those others are. People in long-term romantic relationships know this to be the case, but research has for years sought to parse out precisely what the connections among different forms of communication and relationship satisfaction actually are.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TODAY.com

Study finds Vitamin D supplements do not lower fracture risk

A new study found that Vitamin D supplements do not lower the risk of bone fractures in healthy U.S. adults. NBC medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to explain the study, its potential impact on those who have osteoporosis and other ways you can get Vitamin D.July 28, 2022.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

The Link Between Childhood Trauma and Feeling Lonely

Childhood trauma can impact your relationships as an adult, leading to persistent feelings of loneliness. We look at the reasons why. Loneliness, or a lack of meaningful connection, comes in many forms. It can feel like the absence of friendships or community. It can arise even when you’re physically around other people, but you feel a lack of emotional closeness with them.
MENTAL HEALTH

