Lincoln County, NE

One fatality confirmed in plane crash near North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Authorities have confirmed that one person died following a plane crash between North Platte and Maxwell on Wednesday. Emergency personnel, including the North Platte and Maxwell Fire Departments, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, and Nebraska State Patrol, responded to the report of a plane crash near Mile Marker 185 on Interstate 80.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Easton Corbin to headline 2023 Lincoln County Fair

North Platte, Ne - The Lincoln County Ag Society announced the return of concerts to their County Fair in 2023 today. Amanda Carr made the announcement in conjuction with MRL Music that the Fair will host Country Music Star Easton Corbin on Friday, July 28. Jason Mayer will open the show. Tickets are online now at lincofair.com for only $30. Get your tickets now!!!
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Troopers arrest 2 after incidents in Dawson, Jefferson counties

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people overnight after separate incidents. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
Christmas Music Returns To FM98.1 & AM 1410

North Platte, Ne - Beginning on Monday, November 14 Eagle Communications' FM 98.1 & AM 1410 will become Reindeer Radio, North Platte's Christmas Station. Listen for the classics from Bing Crosby, Jose Feliciano, Mariah Carey, Paul McCartney and more. In addition to the Christmas Music, listen daily Monday - Friday...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte juniors, seniors invited to participate in 'Day for Mental Health'

North Platte Public Schools Director of Student Services Brandy Buscher invites NPHS juniors and seniors to participate in a mental and physical wellness day on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at North Platte High School. The 'Day For Mental Health' event, sponsored by Great Plains Health, will begin with breakfast at 8:20 a.m., followed by a message from NPPS Superintendent Todd Rhodes, and conclude with prizes at 2:20 p.m.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte High grad receives national award for 'Teaching Excellence'

The NEA Foundation announced today that five public school educators will receive one of public education’s highest honors, the Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence. The award, sponsored by the Horace Mann Educators Foundation, recognizes educators for their exceptional skill in the classroom, attention to equity and diversity, engagement of families and communities, commitment to ongoing professional development, and advocacy for the profession. The 2023 awardees are:
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Maxwell Public Schools announce Honor Roll for first quarter

Brodee Brestel, Sydney Galaway, Madelynn Nelson, Danielle Terpstra, Rochelle Bradley, Genevieve Lucas, Owen Pagel. Emory Christensen, Mackenzie DeGarmo, Kailey Engels, Jayda Frederick, Trenton Miller, Makenzie Nelsen, Trenton Schrader, Keira Strickland, Brison Brewer, Griffin Flock, Bradley Frederick, Bailey Gilbert, Illa Gosnell, Kurri Gosnell, Chloe Salisbury, Eliott Simpson. Junior High - Honorable...
MAXWELL, NE
