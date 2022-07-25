Read full article on original website
One fatality confirmed in plane crash near North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Authorities have confirmed that one person died following a plane crash between North Platte and Maxwell on Wednesday. Emergency personnel, including the North Platte and Maxwell Fire Departments, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, and Nebraska State Patrol, responded to the report of a plane crash near Mile Marker 185 on Interstate 80.
Concert announcement for Lincoln County Fair at 3pm today
North Platte, NE - The Lincoln County Fair is set to announce a concert for their 2023 County Fair in July today at 3pm. We'll post the announcement here once it's been made. You'll be able to watch the announcement from the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in North Platte via our North Platte Post Facebook page.
Easton Corbin to headline 2023 Lincoln County Fair
North Platte, Ne - The Lincoln County Ag Society announced the return of concerts to their County Fair in 2023 today. Amanda Carr made the announcement in conjuction with MRL Music that the Fair will host Country Music Star Easton Corbin on Friday, July 28. Jason Mayer will open the show. Tickets are online now at lincofair.com for only $30. Get your tickets now!!!
North Platte Community College HVAC-R students receive TracPipe® certifications
Doug Passmore, partner at Mack McClain and Associates, speaks to Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology students at North Platte Community College Wednesday. Mack McClain and Associates is a HVAC supply company that does business in Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Illinois. Passmore led a training for NPCC students...
Troopers arrest 2 after incidents in Dawson, Jefferson counties
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people overnight after separate incidents. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
North Platte Canteen District certified as Creative District by Arts Council
The North Platte Canteen District was recently named a certified Nebraska Creative District and was awarded a $10,000 Nebraska Arts Council Certification Grant. The Nebraska Creative District Program utilizes the arts as an economic driver to support communities in Nebraska by telling their stories and elevating the value of the arts.
North Platte High School to host one act competition Saturday
North Platte High School Theatre Department will host their Line 634 Invitational on Nov. 12 starting at 8:00 a.m. in the NPHS Performing Arts Center. The North Platte High School Theatre Department will be hosting 13 area schools for a one act competition this Saturday. “We are doing some rebranding...
Christmas Music Returns To FM98.1 & AM 1410
North Platte, Ne - Beginning on Monday, November 14 Eagle Communications' FM 98.1 & AM 1410 will become Reindeer Radio, North Platte's Christmas Station. Listen for the classics from Bing Crosby, Jose Feliciano, Mariah Carey, Paul McCartney and more. In addition to the Christmas Music, listen daily Monday - Friday...
North Platte juniors, seniors invited to participate in 'Day for Mental Health'
North Platte Public Schools Director of Student Services Brandy Buscher invites NPHS juniors and seniors to participate in a mental and physical wellness day on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at North Platte High School. The 'Day For Mental Health' event, sponsored by Great Plains Health, will begin with breakfast at 8:20 a.m., followed by a message from NPPS Superintendent Todd Rhodes, and conclude with prizes at 2:20 p.m.
🎧Post Podcast: North Platte City Council meeting recap, proposed recreation upgrades ballot measure
Mayor Brandon Kelliher and Cassie Condon joined Scotty to talk about the proposed significant upgrades to recreation in North Platte, which voters will have the chance to approve or deny on Nov. 8. The Mayor also provided a recap of the Nov. 1 City Council meeting. Podcasts powered by North Platte Kubota.
North Platte High grad receives national award for 'Teaching Excellence'
The NEA Foundation announced today that five public school educators will receive one of public education’s highest honors, the Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence. The award, sponsored by the Horace Mann Educators Foundation, recognizes educators for their exceptional skill in the classroom, attention to equity and diversity, engagement of families and communities, commitment to ongoing professional development, and advocacy for the profession. The 2023 awardees are:
Maxwell Public Schools announce Honor Roll for first quarter
Brodee Brestel, Sydney Galaway, Madelynn Nelson, Danielle Terpstra, Rochelle Bradley, Genevieve Lucas, Owen Pagel. Emory Christensen, Mackenzie DeGarmo, Kailey Engels, Jayda Frederick, Trenton Miller, Makenzie Nelsen, Trenton Schrader, Keira Strickland, Brison Brewer, Griffin Flock, Bradley Frederick, Bailey Gilbert, Illa Gosnell, Kurri Gosnell, Chloe Salisbury, Eliott Simpson. Junior High - Honorable...
