Philadelphia, PA

Meet La Salle’s next Vice President of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion

lasalle.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlisa Macksey brings a wealth of national and international Lasallian experience to her role at La Salle University. In July, La Salle University welcomed Alisa Macksey as Vice President of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion. Macksey has studied at two Lasallian universities in the U.S. and has worked with the...

www.lasalle.edu

CBS Philly

Trash Everywhere: Temple University Students Not Making The Grade When It Comes To Moving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Trash everywhere. It appears students are not making the grade when it comes to moving at Temple University. Neighbors are complaining about a big mess near their homes. “It’s heartbreaking,” Kim Jackson Brooks said. “It’s disgusting. It really truly is.” You can see it on just about every corner, every street — piles of trash more prominent than the pavement. “It’s really dirty out here,” neighbor Dennis Justice said. “We try to keep it clean, but it’s a problem. It’s been a problem for years.” Residents in North Philadelphia say they’ve been complaining about this eyesore to no avail. But around...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
California State
City
California, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Education
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Missouri State
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Area Hospitals Land Among Top In Country For Specialty Care: US News And World Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of Philadelphia area hospitals have been ranked among the best in the country for certain specialties. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania — Penn Presbyterian is listed as the country’s 13th best hospital, in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Hospitals ranking. The hospital also ranked No. 8 in the country specializing in cancer, No. 17 in cardiology & heart surgery No. 23 in diabetes and endocrinology, No. 11 in Ears, Nose and Throat, No. 15 in Gastroenterology and GI surgery, No. 17 in Geriatrics, No. 15 in Neurology and Neurosurgery, No. 8 in pulmonology and lung surgery, and No. 21 in urlogy. Some hospitals falling under the Thomas Jefferson Hospital umbrella also ranked high for certain specialty care. Wills Eye Hospital landed No. 2 in the best ophthalmology hospitals. Rothman Orthopedics was ranked No. 7 in the country. The top three hospitals overall in the country are the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and NYU Langone Hospitals in New York.
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Philly

AG Josh Shapiro Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Mortgage Company Accused Of Discriminatory Red-Lining Lending Practices

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Justice Department reaches a multi-million dollar settlement with a mortgage company accused of discriminatory red-lining lending practices in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Federal, state, and city officials held a joint press conference at Malcolm X Park, in West Philadelphia on Wednesday. Trident Mortgage Company was accused of illegally excluding mortgage-lending services to neighborhoods of color in the Philadelphia Metro Area, including Camden and Wilmington. The initial investigation was opened by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. As part of the settlement, Trident will invest at least $20 million to increase credit opportunities in those neighborhoods.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
Saint Mary
saturdaytradition.com

Yazeed Haynes, PA WR and recent Penn State decommit, reveals new commitment

A recent Penn State decommit announced what school he is going to next. Yazeed Haynes will now be going to an SEC school instead. Haynes is now committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. He is a 3-star WR per the 247Sports Composite. Haynes is a native of Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and attends North Penn High School. 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 15 Pennsylvania recruit and No. 83 WR from the 2023 class.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
#Diversity#Sociology#Volunteers#Geographical Area#College#La Salle University#Lasallian Partners#Superior General#Executive Cabinet#Thai#American#Bank Of America
neumann.edu

NU Nurses Flock to CHOP

For decades, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has been a leader in providing quality health care for children throughout the world. Thanks to a partnership forged by a Neumann University professor, numerous NU nursing graduates are providing care for these patients. According to nursing professor Lisa Bjorkelo, nearly twenty Neumann...
ASTON, PA
6abc Action News

Jewish leaders gather in Philly to decry Doug Mastriano's link to controversial online platform

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jewish Community leaders and elected officials came together on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia to call out Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano for alleged ties to a controversial online forum. The press conference in Center City was organized by Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro's campaign and included state...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Central Bucks School Board Passes Controversial Policy Change That Could Lead To Book Bans

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Protestors were loud and their message was clear. They wanted a controversial book screening policy voted down in Bucks County. But on Tuesday evening, the Central Bucks school board passed it, 6-3. Supporters say it’s to protect students while others call it a book ban. Parents and teachers were crammed inside the school board meeting, voicing their opinions all night. Many who left the meeting felt upset and defeated. It was a packed house as the Central Bucks School Board voted in favor to change its book policy. While some were thrilled it passed, others were angry. The school board introduced...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

In July’s Swelter, Nation’s First Ice Skating Club in Montco Fights to Keep From Melting Away

The Philadelphia Skating Club and Human Society, Ardmore.Image via Jose F. Marino at The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Philadelphia Skating Club and Humane Society in Ardmore is in jeopardy. It’s an indoor rink, so the threat is not from the soaring July temperatures of late. Rather, the nation’s first skating club — dating to 1849 — needs funds to keep its building from gliding further into disrepair. Paul Jablow shaved down the details in his Philadelphia Inquirer story.
ARDMORE, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com

Welcome to LGBTQ+ Pride Month!

Welcome to LGBTQ+ Pride Month! This year, Philly Pride is moved to the first weekend of the month (previous years Pride was held on the 2nd weekend of the month). Here is a guide to all the best Pride events for the weekend. Stay tuned next week for a full list of the rest of the Pride month events following our big weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

