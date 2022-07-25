Meet La Salle’s next Vice President of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of Philadelphia area hospitals have been ranked among the best in the country for certain specialties. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania — Penn Presbyterian is listed as the country’s 13th best hospital, in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Hospitals ranking. The hospital also ranked No. 8 in the country specializing in cancer, No. 17 in cardiology & heart surgery No. 23 in diabetes and endocrinology, No. 11 in Ears, Nose and Throat, No. 15 in Gastroenterology and GI surgery, No. 17 in Geriatrics, No. 15 in Neurology and Neurosurgery, No. 8 in pulmonology and lung surgery, and No. 21 in urlogy. Some hospitals falling under the Thomas Jefferson Hospital umbrella also ranked high for certain specialty care. Wills Eye Hospital landed No. 2 in the best ophthalmology hospitals. Rothman Orthopedics was ranked No. 7 in the country. The top three hospitals overall in the country are the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and NYU Langone Hospitals in New York.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO