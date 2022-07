If all of your favorite movies and TV shows start off with a bunch of kids on bicycles pedaling to or from trouble, then Prime Video’s Paper Girls is exactly the show for you. Based on the comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, Paper Girls starts out as a story about four pre-teen girls united only by the fact that they have to wake up way before dawn to chuck newspapers at their neighbors’ doors… and then the story quickly gets tangled up in time travel and a temporal war that just might decide the fate...

TV SERIES ・ 27 MINUTES AGO