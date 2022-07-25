ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, OH

Ritzee Resale event to benefit families of Ukraine

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

A Ritzee Resale event featuring clothing, accessories and household items will take place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug 11, 12 and 13 in Holland.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit families of Ukraine, which will be made possible through the Rotary Club of Maumee, according to event organizer Cathy Craig. The resale will take place at Bunker Bar located at 1950 S. Eber Rd.

For further information, or to make a donation or volunteer contact Cathy Craig at 419-351-6218.

