Keyless cars: 'Spate' of thefts in Northern Ireland, says PSNI

Vigilante justice is never worth it. Be smart and call the cops. Empirically, car theft is on the rise. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reported that in 2021, car thefts had risen more than 29% since 2017. I know, it sucks. We all want the steel-wheeled contraptions that we’ve worked hard for to be where we left them the night before. Alas, ne’er-do-wells armed with bricks, flashlights, slim jims, and any other break-in tools are out there snatching cars. Maybe you drive a Hyundai or Kia, and some troubled teenagers learned how to steal one from a TikTok trend. Maybe somebody learned how to hack Hondas. Or, maybe there’s some guy in search of a quick buck parting out your ride. Whatever the reason, what the heck are you supposed to do when your car is stolen?

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO