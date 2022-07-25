Funeral Service For Sgt. Nelson Taking Place At Crossings Church

The celebration of life for Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson will be Monday at the Crossings Community Church at 1 p.m. in northwest Oklahoma City.

Edmond police transported Sgt. Nelson in an armored vehicle from Crawford Funeral home to the funeral service.

Family, friends and police officers from different law enforcement agencies will be in attendance.

Sgt. Nelson was killed in a multi-vehicle crash last week while on duty.

A memorial fund has been set up through St. Luke’s United Methodist Church of Edmond.