2022 coach series: 65 rising-star support-staff coaches you need to know

(Top row, left to right: UConn’s Christian Pace, Memphis’ Quinn Gray, Texas Tech’s Kirk Bryant and Penn State’s Rick Lyster; bottom row, left to right: TCU’s Bryan Carrington, Florida’s Jamar Chaney, Virginia Tech’s Xavier Adibi and Georgia’s Montgomery VanGorder.)

Last month, On3 wrote about 65 rising-star assistants to know heading into this season. Now, let’s take a look at some future assistants.

Here is a rundown of 65 rising-star support staffers; these guys aren’t full-time assistants now but may be at some point in the near future.

In compiling the list, On3 gathered feedback from around the coaching world to identify top-up-and-comers in support staff roles who are setting themselves up for advancement. The support staffers who came up most and received the best overall feedback made our list. They are listed alphabetically.

Rising-star support staffers A-F

Tennessee offensive analyst Alec Abeln

+ Former Missouri offensive lineman. Made nine career starts, including six as a junior in 2016.

+ Played under Josh Heupel at Missouri when Heupel was the Tigers’ offensive coordinator. Began his coaching career under Heupel at UCF in 2019.

+ Was hired at Tennessee last season after working as an analyst at Ole Miss in 2020 under Lane Kiffin and former UCF OC Jeff Lobby.

Virginia Tech senior defensive analyst Xavier Adibi

+ Former Virginia Tech and NFL linebacker.

+ Was inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame last year.

+ Was defensive coordinator the past three seasons at Texas A&M-Commerce, which moved up from Division II to FCS this year. Led the way as A&M-Commerce ranked third in Division II in total defense last season.

+ Worked at Arkansas as a defensive analyst in 2018.

Arkansas offensive analyst Michael Anthony

+ A right-hand man of sorts for Arkansas OC Kendal Briles.

+ Has worked with Briles since 2008 at Baylor. Has been with Briles at FAU (2017), Houston (2018), Florida State (2019) and now Arkansas (2020-present).

Ohio State senior advisor to the head coach Keenan Bailey

+ Has been at Ohio State since 2016.

+ Was promoted to his current role in February after three seasons as an offensive analyst.

+ Has assisted with the Buckeyes’ wide receiver and quarterback groups.

+ Spent two years as a recruiting analyst at his alma mater, Notre Dame, before being hired at Ohio State.

Penn State defensive line graduate assistant Deion Barnes

+ Former Penn State defensive end.

+ Ranked second on the Nittany Lions with 12.5 tackles for loss and six sacks as a senior in 2014.

+ Has been on Penn State’s staff since 2020.

Georgia special teams analyst Kirk Benedict

+ Spent the past eight seasons at Duke, including the past four as special teams coordinator and a defensive assistant.

+ Was the Blue Devils’ defensive recruiting coordinator last year.

+ Led the way as Duke ranked sixth nationally in kickoff coverage last season and sixth in punt coverage in 2020. The Blue Devils also tied for first among Power 5 teams with two kick return touchdowns last year.

Duke quarterbacks graduate assistant Quinn Billerman

+ Joined the Duke staff last year after three seasons as an analyst at Rice.

+ Was retained by new Blue Devils coach Mike Elko.

+ Former college quarterback at FCS North Carolina Central.

+ The son of a former Duke basketball guard Kevin Billerman, who played for the Blue Devils from 1972-75 and had a career average of 10.2 points per game.

Texas Tech senior offensive analyst Kirk Bryant

+ Is a contestant on ABC reality TV show “The Bachelorette.”

+ Reunited with new Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire after previously working with him at Baylor.

+ Served as the inside receivers coach at FCS Austin Peay the past two seasons.

Alabama linebackers graduate assistant Max Bullough

+ Former Michigan State and NFL linebacker.

+ Was a three-time All-Big 10 selection and two-time team captain for the Spartans.

+ Began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Cincinnati in 2019.

+ Has been at Alabama since 2020.

Houston offensive analyst Mike Burchett

+ Has been around Dana Holgorsen for much of the past 11 years.

+ Spent two seasons as a quarterback under Holgorsen at West Virginia (2011-12) and has worked under Holgorsen with the Mountaineers (2015-17) and Houston (2019-present).

+ Joined Holgorsen at Houston after a season as offensive coordinator at FCS Fordham.

Florida offensive analyst Russ Calloway

+ Is back in college after a season working for the New York Giants.

+ Was a senior offensive analyst at LSU (2020) and offensive coordinator at FCS Samford (2015-19).

+ Helped Samford rank in the top five in the FCS in passing offense in two of his final three seasons as OC, including first in 2018 with an average of 392.7 passing yards per game.

+ Coached former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Devlin Hodges, who won the Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in the FCS under Callaway in 2018.

+ The son of Neil Callaway, who has been a head coach at UAB and offensive coordinator at places such as Alabama and Georgia.

Michigan offensive analyst Kirk Campbell

+ Was Old Dominion’s offensive coordinator last season.

+ Helped ODU win its final five regular-season games after starting 1-6. The offense averaged 36 points per game in those five wins.

+ Served as an offensive analyst at Penn State for three seasons before being hired at Old Dominion.

+ Was offensive coordinator at Division II Alderson Broaddus in West Virginia for five seasons before joining the staff at Penn State. His Alderson Broaddus offenses averaged a combined 34.7 points per game.

Wisconsin defensive analyst Mike Caputo

+ Former Wisconsin All-American safety.

+ Led the Badgers with 106 tackles as a junior in 2014.

+ Was hired by Wisconsin earlier this year after two seasons as an analyst under Dave Aranda at Baylor.

+ Previously worked under Aranda as a graduate assistant at LSU (2017-18).

+ Was Utah State’s safeties coach in 2019.

TCU offensive analyst/recruiting coordinator Bryan Carrington

+ A well-known force as a recruiter, Carrington has been working to establish himself as a coach the past couple years after previously working in recruiting and personnel at Texas (2017-20) and Houston (2015-16).

+ Was a running back analyst at USC last season.

+ Also took part in a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Los Angeles Rams last year.

+ At Texas, Carrington was the Longhorns’ director of recruiting and helped the team land players such as current Texas star running back Bijan Robinson.

Virginia Tech offensive analyst Jeff Carpenter

+ Has worked in the NFL (with the Houston Texans in 2015), as an FCS quarterbacks coach (with Bryant in 2017) and as an analyst with prominent programs such as Penn State, LSU and Virginia Tech.

+ Previously worked with Hokies coach Brent Pry and offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen at Penn State from 2018-20.

+ During Carpenter’s year at Bryant, he contributed to QB Price Wilson setting a school single-season record with 3,311 yards.

Florida defensive analyst Jamar Chaney

+ Former Mississippi State and NFL linebacker.

+ Assists with Florida’s linebacker units.

+ Was a senior defensive analyst at Mississippi State the past two seasons.

+ Previously worked for the Gators as assistant director of player personnel in 2019.

+ Served as a high school head coach in Florida (St. Lucie West Centennial) before that first stint with the Gators. Led the team to its first playoff appearance in seven years.

Alabama offensive analyst Nick Cochran

+ Returned to Alabama last year after serving a quarterback graduate assistant at Maryland in 2019 and 2020.

+ Was hired at Maryland by Mike Locksley, whom he worked under at Alabama as a student assistant and offensive assistant.

Nebraska senior offensive analyst Steve Cooper

+ Was promoted to senior analyst this offseason after four years as a quality control coach.

+ Was an FCS offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Portland State before joining the staff at Nebraska.

+ Also coached tight ends and wide receivers during his time at Portland State.

Tennessee defensive analyst Chad Creamer

+ Joined the Tennessee staff last year after serving in an analyst role at Boston College.

+ Was defensive coordinator at Division II Shorter (Ga.) in 2018 and 2019. Also was DC for four seasons at FCS Davidson (2013-16).

Texas offensive analyst John Dozier Dean

+ Assists with Texas’ quarterback and wide receiver units.

+ Was hired by Steve Sarkisian at Texas after working with Sarkisian as a student assistant at Alabama. Was the only Crimson Tide staffer that Sarkisian took to Texas with him aside from full-time assistants Kyle Flood, Jeff Banks and A.J. Milwee.

Houston analyst JaJuan Delaney

+ Former Maryland and Texas Tech offensive lineman.

+ Returned to Houston this offseason after a year as an offensive analyst at Texas.

+ Previously worked at Houston as a graduate assistant in 2019 and 2020.

Ole Miss offensive analyst Seth Doege

+ Former Texas Tech quarterback.

+ Threw for 8,209 yards and 67 touchdowns in his final two college seasons.

+ Was USC’s tight ends coach last season after a year as a Trojans analyst.

+ Before USC, Doege was wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator at Bowling Green.

+ Older brother of Western Kentucky QB Jarret Doege, a West Virginia transfer who passed for 3,048 yards and 19 TDs for the Mountaineers last season.

LSU lead defensive analyst Antonio Fenelus

+ Former two-time All-Big Ten defensive back at Wisconsin.

+ Posted eight interceptions his final two seasons with the Badgers. Was selected as Wisconsin’s defensive MVP as a senior in 2011.

+ Assists with LSU’s secondary.

+ Was retained by new Tigers coach Brian Kelly after working under Ed Orgeron last season.

+ Served as defensive coordinator at Division II East Central (Okla.) for four seasons before being hired at LSU.

Texas senior defensive analyst Henry Fernandez

+ Assists with Texas’ secondary.

+ Followed Pete Kwiatkowski to Texas after Kwiatkowski was hired as the Longhorns’ defensive coordinator last year.

+ Spent 2019 and 2020 as a graduate assistant under Kwiatkowski at Washington.

+ Former Sacramento State linebacker. Made 106 tackles as senior in 2014.

Rising-star support staffers G-M

Vanderbilt offensive analyst Kirk Garner

+ Working as an offensive analyst at Vanderbilt after three seasons as a defensive backs graduate assistant at his alma mater, Virginia.

+ Played in 32 career games as a defensive back at Virginia.

+ Shifted to coaching after suffering a season-ending injury as a senior in 2017.

Georgia offensive quality control coordinator Eddie Gordon

+ Has been at Georgia since 2019.

+ Started off with the Bulldogs as an offensive line graduate assistant.

+ Was a two-year starter at center for Louisiana. Earned honorable mention all-conference recognition as a senior in 2016.

Memphis senior offensive analyst Quinn Gray

+ Was a record-setting quarterback at FCS Florida A&M.

+ Spent seven seasons in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts. Started four games for the Jaguars in 2007.

+ Joined the Memphis staff last year after two seasons as quarterbacks coach at FCS Alcorn State.

Texas A&M defensive analyst Bryant Gross-Armiento

+ Joined the Texas A&M staff last year after a season as a defensive backs analyst at Georgia.

+ Spent three seasons at Wake Forest before being hired at Georgia, including the final two as a graduate assistant after working as a recruiting assistant in 2017.

+ Played defensive back at Rutgers and Wake Forest.

Ohio State senior advisor/defensive analyst Matt Guerreri

+ Spent the past 10 seasons at Duke. Started off as a graduate assistant and worked up to being the Blue Devils’ co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

+ At Duke, Guerreri worked under current Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who was the Blue Devils’ DC from 2010-17.

+ Was promoted to co-DC at Duke after Knowles left for Oklahoma State.

Auburn offensive analyst Mike Hartline

+ Former Kentucky quarterback.

+ Threw for 3,178 yards and 23 TDs as a senior in 2010.

+ Was offensive coordinator at Division II Ohio Dominican the past three seasons.

+ Previously worked as an analyst and assistant QB coach at Cincinnati (2017-18) and as a QB coach intern at Ohio State (2015-16).

+ Younger brother of Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.

North Carolina defensive line graduate assistant Kyre Hawkins

+ Was hired at North Carolina earlier this year after working at Colorado last season.

+ Served as defensive line coach at Division II Emery & Henry (Va.) for the spring 2021 season. Contributed to the team leading the country with 26 sacks in four games (6.5 per game). Coached the conference defensive player of the year and three all-conference defensive linemen.

+ Participated in a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Los Angeles Chargers last year.

+ Was a four-year starter at linebacker for James Madison. Earned FCS All-American recognition and helped the Dukes win the 2016 FCS national championship.

Oklahoma senior offensive analyst Matt Holecek

+ Joined the Oklahoma staff after Jeff Lebby was hired as the Sooners’ OC.

+ Assists with Oklahoma’s quarterbacks.

+ Worked under Lebby at Ole Miss the past two seasons. Served as an analyst and assistant QB coach.

Florida offensive analyst Benedick Hyppolite

+ Assists with Florida’s running backs.

+ Spent the past two seasons at Miami, including as a wide receivers analyst last year.

+ Previously served as a high school head coach in South Florida, including two seasons at Miami Carol City (2017-18) and as OC at NAIA Florida Memorial (2019).

USC defensive backs graduate assistant Will Johnson

+ Former Oklahoma starting cornerback.

+ Spent the past two seasons as Oklahoma’s defensive backs graduate assistant.

+ Served as the Sooners’ interim defensive backs coach for their Alamo Bowl matchup against Oregon.

Oregon offensive analyst Koa Ka’ai

+ Played tight end at Oregon.

+ Joined the Ducks’ staff this offseason.

+ Assists with Oregon’s running back and tight end units.

+ Worked at Hawaii as a defensive graduate assistant the past two seasons.

TCU senior offensive analyst Mitch Kirsch

+ Went to TCU with Sonny Dykes after spending the past four seasons under Dykes at SMU.

+ Was a two-time All-American offensive lineman at James Madison.

+ Like the aforementioned Kyre Hawkins, Kirsch was a leader on James Madison’s 2016 team that won the FCS national championship.

Notre Dame defensive graduate assistant James Laurinaitis

+ Was a three-time All-American and two-time Big Ten defensive player of the year as a linebacker at Ohio State.

+ Played eight seasons in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and New Orleans Saints. Finished his NFL career with totals of 869 tackles, 16.5 sacks and 10 interceptions.

+ Joined the Notre Dame staff this year, working for his former college teammate, Marcus Freeman.

Texas Tech defensive analyst James Lockhart

+ Former Texas A&M and Baylor defensive end.

+ Was an honorable mention All-Big selection for Baylor’s 2019 team that reached the Big 12 title game and played Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

+ Joined Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech staff after playing and working under McGuire at Baylor. Was a graduate assistant for the Bears last season.

Penn State analyst/analytics coordinator Rick Lyster

+ Joined Manny Diaz at Penn State after serving as a senior defensive analyst under Diaz at Miami.

+ Worked as outside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at FCS Fordham in 2020.

+ Was an analyst for two seasons at Army (2018-19) and a defensive line and linebackers graduate assistant at Georgia Tech (2015-17).

Ole Miss defensive analyst Stefan McClure

+ Former California and NFL defensive back.

+ Started at both safety and cornerback at Cal. Was the first three-time team captain in school history.

+ Was SMU’s cornerbacks coach last season after two seasons as an SMU graduate assistant.

Washington defensive analyst C.J. McGorisk

+ Was a linebacker graduate assistant at Indiana last season.

+ Previously worked as a defensive end and outside linebacker graduate assistant at Wake Forest (2019-20) and as a defensive line graduate assistant at Fresno State (2017-18).

+ While at Wake Forest, McGorisk contributed to the coaching of Buffalo Bills 2021 second-round draft pick Boogie Basham.

Texas A&M offensive analyst Sean Maguire

+ Was a quarterback at Florida State under Jimbo Fisher.

+ Backed-up Heisman winner and 2015 No. 1 overall draft pick Jameis Winston in 2013 and 2014.

+ Threw for 2,039 yards and 16 touchdowns during his time at FSU, including 1,520 yards and 11 TDs in 2015.

+ Has been on Fisher’s staff at A&M since 2018.

Notre Dame offensive analyst Trevor Mendelson

+ Joined Notre Dame’s staff last year.

+ Previously the tight ends coach at FCS Richmond. That followed two seasons as an offensive line graduate assistant at Wake Forest.

+ Former Marshall offensive lineman. Was a starter as a senior in 2014 and was named Marshall’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Purdue defensive analyst/recruiting assistant Jontavius Morris

+ Former UAB and Western Kentucky defensive lineman.

+ Joined the Purdue staff in 2018.

+ Was promoted to his current role after three years as defensive graduate assistant.

Georgia defensive analyst Robert Muschamp

+ Former Auburn tight end. Earned a scholarship after beginning his career as a walk-on.

+ Was hired at Georgia last year after two seasons as a defensive graduate assistant at Tennessee.

+ Nephew of Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Rising-star support staffers N-Z

Oklahoma senior special teams analyst Jay Nunez

+ Spent the past five seasons at Eastern Michigan as special teams coordinator. Also coached the Eagles’ defensive tackles group after working with the team’s tight end group earlier in his tenure.

+ Was promoted to assistant head coach at Eastern Michigan last season.

+ Oklahoma native.

+ Previously worked at Power 5 level as a special teams analyst at Minnesota (2011-15).

Ole Miss senior offensive analyst Michael Nysewander

+ Former Alabama tight end.

+ Played under Lane Kiffin at Alabama, including as a contributor for the Crimson Tide’s 2015 title team.

+ Has worked under Kiffin at FAU (2017-18) and Ole Miss (2020-present).

+ Was the running backs coach at FCS Samford in 2019.

Florida offensive analyst Ryan O’Hara

+ Assists with Florida’s quarterbacks.

+ Joined Billy Napier at Florida after four seasons working under Napier at Louisiana.

+ Helped Louisiana QB Levi Lewis become the first 3,000-yard passer in Louisiana history.

+ Was offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at FCS Alabama A&M in 2016 and 2017.

+ Former Arizona and Central Oklahoma quarterback.

Missouri defensive analyst Jake Olsen

+ Was hired at Missouri after Blake Baker became the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. Worked with Baker at LSU last season.

+ Spent four seasons as an assistant at FCS Northwestern State (2017-20).

+ Served as Northwestern State’s special teams coordinator. Also coached the team’s linebackers and safeties.

UConn offensive analyst Christian Pace

+ Former Michigan offensive lineman.

+ Medically retired in 2011 and began coaching as a student assistant with the Wolverines.

+ Was an offensive line and tight ends graduate assistant at Florida under Jim McElwain in 2015 and 2016.

+ Worked at FCS Lafayette the past five seasons, including as offensive line coach the past three seasons. Previously was team’s tight ends and fullbacks coach.

Coastal Carolina defensive analyst Will Paruta

+ Joined the Coastal Carolina staff last year after stops as a senior analyst at Troy and as a graduate assistant at FCS Jacksonville State.

+ Previously worked at Clemson. Started as a student assistant in the weight room, then became a graduate intern with the Tigers’ defensive staff.

LSU lead offensive analyst Dean Petzing

+ Assists with LSU’s quarterbacks.

+ Joined the Tigers’ staff after working under Brian Kelly at Notre Dame as a quarterback analyst (2021), tight ends analyst (2020) and offensive line graduate assistant (2019).

+ Was tight ends coach at FCS Maine in 2018.

Texas offensive analyst Ray Pickering

+ Joined the Texas staff after a season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Division II Lane (Tenn.).

+ Made the move to Lane after a 12-year run as a high school offensive coordinator in Mississippi. Coached players such as recent Ole Miss standouts Snoop Conner and Dontario Drummond.

Arizona senior defensive analyst Beyah Rasool

+ Assists with Arizona’s defensive backs.

+ Joined the Wildcats staff last year after two years as a defensive backs graduate assistant at Missouri.

+ Previously worked at a junior college, Eastern Arizona College, as defensive backs coach, defensive pass game coordinator and recruiting coordinator.

Notre Dame senior defensive analyst Ronnie Regula

+ Was hired after Notre Dame appointed Al Golden as its defensive coordinator.

+ Played under Golden as a tight end at Miami. Earned a scholarship after beginning his career as a walk-on.

+ Was an offensive analyst at Miami last season after a year as an offensive analyst at Tennessee.

+ Served as UNLV’s tight ends coach in 2019.

Missouri offensive analyst Derek Shay

+ Worked at LSU the past two seasons as an offensive graduate assistant.

+ Led the coaching of the Tigers’ tight ends.

+ Before LSU, Shay was tight ends coach at FCS McNeese State and offensive line coach at high school powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Auburn defensive analyst JC Sherritt

+ Won the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in the FCS, as a linebacker at Eastern Washington in 2010. Posted 320 tackles his last two years of college.

+ Played eight seasons in the CFL for the Edmonton Eskimos (2011-18). Was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2012.

+ Began his coaching career as linebackers coach for the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders in 2019.

+ Was defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for FCS Cal Poly the past two seasons.

Oregon offensive analyst Jordan Somerville

+ Assists with Oregon’s quarterbacks.

+ Was New Mexico’s running backs coach and recruiting coordinator the past two seasons.

+ Spent the previous three years at Arizona State as a student assistant (2017-18) and graduate assistant (2019).

Ohio State defensive line graduate assistant Cam Spence

+ Former Maryland defensive lineman.

+ Medically retired and began coaching and doing private defensive line training. Worked with current NFL defensive linemen such as Derrick Brown (Carolina Panthers) and Javon Kinlaw (San Francisco 49ers).

+ Was also a student assistant defensive line coach at Maryland the past three seasons.

Oregon offensive line graduate assistant Viane Talamaivao

+ Made 37 starts as an offensive lineman at USC from 2014-17.

+ A national top-125 prospect in 2014 recruiting class.

+ Spent the past three years at USC as an offensive line graduate assistant (2019-20) and offensive analyst (2021).

Miami defensive analyst Jason Taylor

+ Former Miami Dolphins star defensive end.

+ Finished his NFL career with 139.5 sacks.

+ Was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

+ Was on the staff of Florida high school power Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas the past five years as defensive line coach (2017-19) and defensive coordinator (2020-21).

Georgia offensive analyst Montgomery VanGorder

+ Former Notre Dame and Youngstown State quarterback.

+ Joined the Georgia staff in 2019.

+ Has assisted with the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks.

+ Son of veteran coach Brian VanGorder, who has been a head coach at Georgia Southern and defensive coordinator for teams such as Georgia, Auburn, Notre Dame and the Atlanta Falcons.

Texas A&M defensive analyst Nick Williams

+ Former Georgia defensive back and linebacker.

+ Joined the Texas A&M staff last year after serving as a graduate assistant at Georgia.

+ Highly regarded recruiter.

Auburn defensive analyst Jeremiah Wilson

+ Served as Akron’s secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator last season.

+ Previously worked as an analyst at Tennessee (2019-20) and cornerbacks coach at FCS Chattanooga (2018).

+ Got his start as a college coach as a graduate assistant and analyst under Jimbo Fisher at Florida State (2013-17).

Miami offensive analyst Cody Woodiel

+ Had two separate stints under Mario Cristobal at Oregon.

+ Returned to the Ducks last year after two seasons as tight ends coach at Charlotte.

+ Turned down at least two FBS offensive line jobs this offseason.

+ Former Troy offensive lineman. Started as a senior in 2012.

Honorable mentions offensive support staffers: Rice analyst Sean Anderson, Louisiana senior analyst Brad Bustle, Liberty offensive line GA Cullen Casey, USC offensive line GA Zachary Crabtree, Florida tight ends analyst Ty Darlington, Akron offensive line analyst Rob Delaney, USF wide receivers GA Sawyer Jordan, Vanderbilt special teams analyst Jeff LePak, Oregon wide receivers GA Colin Lockett, Maryland GA Tim Morris, TCU GA Matthew Oubre, Arkansas offensive line analyst Arthur Ray, Ohio State offensive line GA Mike Sollenne, Louisiana Tech analyst Teddy Veal, Western Kentucky offensive line GA Carter Webb.

Honorable mention defensive support staffers: North Carolina outside linebackers GA Bryson Allen-Williams, Washington defensive backs GA Eric Amoako, Alabama analyst George Banko, Auburn analyst Ben Black, Ole Miss analyst Da’Von Brown, Memphis director of high school relations Nate Brown, Illinois GA Joe Dineen, Houston linebackers analyst Matt Ellerbrock, Texas A&M linebackers analyst Alex Garwig, Houston defensive line GA Demerick Gary, Illinois GA Preston Gordon, Baylor safeties GA PJ Hall, Houston analyst Larry Hart, Texas A&M analyst Tony Jerod-Eddie, Arkansas defensive line GA Keith Jones, Oklahoma analyst Jacob Maloney, LSU GA Greer Martini, Louisiana analyst Joe Montag, Alabama GA Jamey Mosley, Illinois analyst Grant O’Brien, Baylor analyst Alec Osborne, Florida defensive line analyst Kareem Reid, Duke linebackers GA Zach Sparber, Louisiana defensive backs analyst Lionel Stokes, Georgia player development assistant Juwan Taylor, Vanderbilt analyst Jimmy Thompson, Florida analyst C.J. Wilford, South Carolina analyst Shaq Wilson.