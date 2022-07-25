ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Inside the rankings: Louisiana DB Ashton Stamps

By Billy Embody about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4PMl_0grue91400
LSU DB commit Ashton Stamps. (Billy Embody - On3)

2023 Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel defensive back Ashton Stamps is fresh off a commitment to LSU this month. He's a big riser for On3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigerdroppings.com

fricking POS Hooters in Metairie workers stole my visor

Friday the manager said he had it in his hand and would put it behind the bar. Sunday prior to them opening they said it was gone. I read this as they stole your valor. Visors and hooters are both trashy. Atlanta Braves Fan. Member since Feb 2012. 5114 posts.
METAIRIE, LA
iheart.com

Louisiana Food Truck Named One Of The Best In America

Food trucks are a great way to grab a bite to eat while you're on the go or exploring different parts of the city. Some specialize in sweet treats or wood-fired pizza while others choose to honor the barbecue tradition or highlight locally-grown produce. LoveFood compiled a list of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Houma native to return to LSU for senior season

The LSU baseball team is expected to be one of the nation's best in 2023 and a Houma native is going to be part of the ride. Gavin Dugas announced today that he's returning to LSU for his senior season. Dugas, an outfielder, has played four seasons at LSU and will have one more year of eligibility in 2023 because of the COVID eligibility freeze in 2020 and 2021.
HOUMA, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana Lottery reveals where winners buy their tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to more than $830 million, a lot of people are looking for the right place to buy their lucky ticket. The Louisiana Lottery keeps an interactive map updated to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Metairie, LA
Football
City
Metairie, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Metairie, LA
Sports
KPLC TV

New Orleans-based company buys Nelson Road shopping center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Nelson Road shopping center where Kroger is located has been purchased by a New Orleans-based company. Block Investors bought the shopping center from KSTX Nelson Shopping Center LLC, the Acadiana Advocate is reporting. The terms of the deal for the 24,316-square-foot property were not...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

Electric companies give reasons for high bills

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. How New Orleans' trauma teams are coping with city's surge in shootings. Union Local 561 for the Lake Charles Fire Department picketted at the intersection of Ryan and Pujo Street, just down the street from City Hall.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Louisiana Db#Lsu
NOLA.com

Jamie Peacock: NOLA crime drained us of hope, so we left

Toward the end of May of this year, my living nightmare happened: Our teenage son and his friends were enjoying a Sunday afternoon at a fast-food restaurant when gunfire broke out. It’s the kind of moment that felt like the “last straw,” but we didn’t even get that kind of satisfaction. New Orleans’ issues had convinced us to move almost two years earlier.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

Hubig Pies Are Coming Back to New Orleans

Anyone who has spent a little bit of time in New Orleans knows that the food, drinks, music, and people are some of the best around. One little delicacy that has been missing from the city is Hubig’s Pies. These tasty little treats could be found all over the city until a fire took out the whole operation in 2012.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

2022-2023 school year start dates across Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The smell of new notebooks and freshly sharpened pencils, is in the air as the start of school is just around the corner. Parents that need to know when to get their children up and out at the bus stop, can check the list for the first day of school in their parish.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

1 dead, 3 injured in St. Charles Parish shooting

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — Four people were shot and one person has died in a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Sycamore Street in Hahnville, according to a St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook post. Deputies responded to the scene at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. As...
HAHNVILLE, LA
an17.com

Driver charged with second-degree murder in Washington Parish crash

Craig Allen Breidenbach, 54, a resident of Clyde Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail late in the evening of July 26. Breidenbach’s charges include second degree murder and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His bond has been set at $600,000. He had been hospitalized in New Orleans since July 8 due to serious injuries suffered during a motor vehicle accident on that date.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Failed Bank Robber Sentenced After Giving Teller Threatening Note and Photographing Victim Teller

Louisiana Failed Bank Robber Sentenced After Giving Teller Threatening Note and Photographing Victim Teller. New Orleans, Louisiana – On July 21, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joseph Reed, 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to one year and one day in the Bureau of Prisons for Attempted Bank Robbery in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2113 (a).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Boater Arrested for Vehicular Homicide and Other Charges in Connection with Fatal July 23 Boating Incident

Louisiana Boater Arrested for Vehicular Homicide and Other Charges in Connection with Fatal July 23 Boating Incident. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on July 24, 2022, that enforcement division agents are looking into a boating fatality that occurred on July 23 in Tangipahoa Parish.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy