Lexington, KY

KSR Today: Decision Day for Justin Edwards

On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6784_0grue88L00
(Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Today is no ordinary Monday on the calendar because later this evening when you come back to KentuckySportsRadio.com, you will likely read some very good news regarding Kentucky Basketball.

A day after Peach Jam concluded in North Augusta, John Calipari is set up to land his third commitment in the 2023 recruiting class around 7 PM ET tonight when one of his prized high school targets publicizes their final college decision. It’s KSR’s top Monday story as your University of Kentucky is the presumed front-runner in Justin Edwards‘ recruitment on the morning of Edwards’ decision day.

Justin Edwards to announce his decision tonight

CBS Sports HQ will broadcast a live stream of Justin Edwards’ ceremony tonight when the five-star small forward out of Philadelphia pledges his verbal commitment to the school of his choosing. Once a seven-team race, only Kentucky and Tennessee remain in consideration for the ninth-ranked player in the On3 Consensus.

By all indication, Kentucky has a gigantic lead in Edwards’ recruitment and the Peach Jam all but confirmed Calipari’s recruiting victory over the Vols because head coach Rick Barnes was noticeably absent around Edwards while Kentucky’s coaches were never far away. It seems Tennessee had already tapped out before the weekend.

Edwards will reveal his pick at 7 PM and then we’ll break it all down for you here on KSR.

Ugonna Kingsley is also on commitment watch

Though today is all about Edwards’ pending commitment to Kentucky, sources tell KSR that Ugonna Kingsley is close to making his final decision and your University of Kentucky Wildcats are in great standing.

Originally a member of the Class of 2023, Kingsley will reclassify and begin his college basketball career immediately after his upcoming decision. He visited Lexington last week and he’s nearing his college decision for the 2022 fall semester.

If Kentucky is indeed the pick, Kingsley will add depth and shot-blocking to the Wildcats’ 2022-23 frontcourt behind Oscar Tshiebwe, although expectations will be low early on.

Go Syd Go (and Abby)

She did it again. Last night, the best athlete to ever come out of the University of Kentucky helped Team USA win gold in the women’s 4x400m relay at the World Championships.

One of McLaughlin’s relay teammates was Abby Steiner, meaning the University of Kentucky made up half of the gold medal team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29yq1q_0grue88L00
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Uh oh, Kansas

There could be a dark cloud forming over the NCAA’s reigning national champion. According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Kansas head coach Bill Self and his top assistant were pulled off the recruiting trail during the most important week in recruiting as the Jayhawks await a ruling from the NCAA.

It’s been quiet around Kansas and those Level 1 violations, but the absence of Self and Kurtis Townsend may mean we’ll finally see some action.

Personally, I think the NCAA should take the title away.

Chris Oats held his Chris Oats Football Camp

Former Kentucky linebacker Chris Oats held his first-ever Chris Oats Football Camp at Beechwood High School over the weekend to raise money for his foundation. With lots of Kentucky Football guests in town to help, KSR made a point to be there for a video package from the afternoon. Enjoy.

KSR Golf Scramble in Somerset

Today on KSR’s morning radio show, we are at Woodson Bend outside Somerset for another edition of the KSR Golf Scramble. There is lots of rain in the forecast but that won’t stop the show from 10 AM to noon on 40+ affiliates around the state and beyond.

Tune, Go Cats, and let’s get Justin Edwards.

