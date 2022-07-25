Good Morning Gators: Florida picked to finish where?! A big recruiting week on the horizon
Last week Billy Napier got a taste of SEC Media Days. Part of the week is the media preseason polls, where the media predicts the winners of each division and a champion for the conference. It will come as little surprise that Alabama and Georgia were picked to win their divisions. However, Florida was picked to finish fourth in the SEC East behind Georgia, Tennessee, and Kentucky.
Fourth?!
Additionally, UF had five players picked to the preseason All-SEC teams. O’Cyrus Torrence was the only Gator picked to the first team. Brenton Cox was named to the second team.
Ventrell Miller, Gervon Dexter, and Trey Dean were all named to the third team.
In other Florida football news
- Anthony Richardson discusses the differences between Billy Napier’s coaching style and former coach Dan Mullen.
- Gator Collective is helping change the lives of Florida athletes through name, image, and likeness.
- What did we learn from the Florida Gators at SEC Media Days?
- Zach’s mail stack.
UF recruiting roundup
- Billy Napier and the Gators are looking to finish the month of July with a strong recruiting push.
- The son of an MMA legend was on campus and earned an offer from the Florida Gators.
- On Monday Florida will welcome one of the top 2024 linebackers to Gainesville.
- UF will host a five-star EDGE rusher this weekend.
- The last week of July will be busy. Here are all the decisions the Gators will be part of this week.
Former Florida Gators wide receiver Chris Doering had an interesting interaction with a Georgia fan. Doering predicted that Kentucky would upset the Georgia Bulldogs this season. The fan tweeted at Doering, “who”?
Doering made that fan wish they had never hit send.
- 2023 On3 300 DL Deric LeBlanc is receiving a lot of love from Florida.
