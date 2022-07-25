Good Morning Gators: Florida picked to finish where?! A big recruiting week on the horizon

Photo courtesy of UF Communications

Last week Billy Napier got a taste of SEC Media Days. Part of the week is the media preseason polls, where the media predicts the winners of each division and a champion for the conference. It will come as little surprise that Alabama and Georgia were picked to win their divisions. However, Florida was picked to finish fourth in the SEC East behind Georgia, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

Fourth?!

Additionally, UF had five players picked to the preseason All-SEC teams. O’Cyrus Torrence was the only Gator picked to the first team. Brenton Cox was named to the second team.

Ventrell Miller, Gervon Dexter, and Trey Dean were all named to the third team.

