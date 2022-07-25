ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Morning Gators: Florida picked to finish where?! A big recruiting week on the horizon

Photo courtesy of UF Communications

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes, and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.

Last week Billy Napier got a taste of SEC Media Days. Part of the week is the media preseason polls, where the media predicts the winners of each division and a champion for the conference. It will come as little surprise that Alabama and Georgia were picked to win their divisions. However, Florida was picked to finish fourth in the SEC East behind Georgia, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

Fourth?!

Additionally, UF had five players picked to the preseason All-SEC teams. O’Cyrus Torrence was the only Gator picked to the first team. Brenton Cox was named to the second team.

Ventrell Miller, Gervon Dexter, and Trey Dean were all named to the third team.

In other Florida football news

UF recruiting roundup

Former Florida Gators wide receiver Chris Doering had an interesting interaction with a Georgia fan. Doering predicted that Kentucky would upset the Georgia Bulldogs this season. The fan tweeted at Doering, “who”?

Doering made that fan wish they had never hit send.

  • 2023 On3 300 DL Deric LeBlanc is receiving a lot of love from Florida.

AllGators

Nine Florida Gators Recruits to Monitor Around Friday Night Lights

The Florida Gators will host their biggest recruiting event of the year this weekend, kicking off with their annual Friday Night Lights camp on — you guessed it — Friday before inviting prospects back for a barbeque and visits on Saturday. During that stretch, as well as in...
Sportico

Playfly Sues Learfield Over Nonpayment in Florida Rights Deal

Sports marketing company Playfly is suing college athletics multimedia-rights giant Learfield over a payment dispute that provides a window into the complicated relationship between the competing multimedia rights holders at the University of Florida. The lawsuit, filed in Delaware this month, is connected to arbitration proceedings involving Learfield, Playfly and...
WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: Buchholz Bobcats

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The 2021 Buchholz football season wasn’t good, it was historic. The Bobcats won 12 games and made the state semifinal round (in Florida’s Class 7A) for the first time since 1995. Winning is now expected when you put on the Black and Gold, and it fuels the Bobcats who remain.
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, July 28 – August 3, 2022

Your Partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Due to the current fluctuating environment, please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Individual businesses in Alachua County may have masking and distancing requirements at their private establishments. We encourage you to become...
WCJB

University of Florida seeks to hire hundreds of employees in dining job fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “We offer great benefits.”. University of Florida dining and their partner, Chartwells, hosted a career fair at the Hilton University of Florida conference center. The university is hiring all campus dining positions. Vice President of Dining Service Operations, Andrew Lipson, said potential employees can be...
mainstreetdailynews.com

UF Shands nationally recognized in 10 specialties

The U.S. News & World Report named UF Health Shands Hospital as the top destination for nationally ranked adult and pediatric health care specialties in Florida. The 2022-23 Best Hospitals report released on Tuesday analyzed more than 4,500 adult hospitals nationwide and UF Health received national rankings in five adult and five pediatric specialties.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Two local districts model trendy development tool

It sounds simple. She bought a house. He built an additional room. They developed a neighborhood. But the housing and construction market also contains agreements, cooperations and multimillion-dollar projects that surpass the understanding of many a layperson. For example, in a July meeting, the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners...
WCJB

GRU blames “heat and high gas prices” for steep rise in utility bills

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People across Gainesville are suffering sticker shock after some say their utility bills have nearly doubled over the past month, that’s according to residents who are part of the “Boycott GRU” Facebook page. “How are people that are struggling anyway supposed to pay...
mycbs4.com

Gainesville Police Chief will make almost $200,000

Gainesville — A spokesperson for the City of Gainesville says new Chief Lonnie Scott will earn a salary of $198,510.79. Lonnie Scott officially swore in as the new Chief during a Monday night ceremony. He has worked in law enforcement for 37-years, the city says. RELATD STORIES. He replaces...
WCJB

Gainesville man crashes on I-75 while leading troopers on a chase

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man crashed a stolen vehicle on Interstate 75 vehicle while trying to avoid arrest by Florida Highway Patrol. According to the arrest report, a state trooper spotted James McDonald, 42, driving an Infiniti Q50 without taillights on I-75 near Alachua on Tuesday night. The trooper confirmed the car was stolen and tried to initiate a traffic stop.
WCJB

Two armed burglars caught trying to break into a Gainesville home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were arrested in Alachua County after trying to break into a home with a gun early on Tuesday morning. According to the arrest report, Gainesville Police arrested Joshua Mena-Tornay, 20, and Amber Watkins, 18, on charges of armed burglary, displaying a weapon, resisting arrest, and other crimes.
WCJB

City of Newberry temporarily suspends utility disconnections

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Newberry won’t unplug utility customers who can’t pay for now. City officials are temporarily suspending electric and water disconnections for accounts with balances less than $500. They say high temperatures and rising prices for natural gas are driving up costs. The...
WCJB

Farm Share will have a drive-thru-only food distribution

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Gainesville area on Wednesday. The event starts at 8 a.m. and will run until supplies are out. It will be located at 405 CR 40 in Inglis. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.
